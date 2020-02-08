BJP's Ram Madhav appeals to Delhi to vote for 'good' change

BJP national secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday appealed to Delhi voters to come out in large numbers and vote for a "good" change. "I appeal to the people of Delhi to come out and vote for good change. The voting percentage is always around 60 per cent. There is always scope more voting percentage," Madhav told ANI.

Voting for all the 70 seats began at 8am today and will continue till 6pm. The city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, which won a landslide majority in the last elections, the BJP and the Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3. Congress didn't open its account.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping to retain power for the second consecutive term. Similarly, the BJP is hopeful to gain a majority by cashing in on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress, which was in power for 15 years at a stretch in Delhi under the leadership of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dixit till the party lost to AAP in 2015 polls, will be hoping for a revival.

AAP is contesting on all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies -- two for JD-U and one for LJP. On the other hand, Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to its ally RJD. (ANI)

