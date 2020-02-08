Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi polls: Senior citizens, specially-abled people urge youngsters to exercise their right to vote

Kalitara Mandal, who is the oldest voter of Delhi at the age of 110, besides other elderly people and specially-abled persons, on Saturday exercised their right to vote and urged others, especially the youth, to cast vote.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 13:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 13:34 IST
Delhi polls: Senior citizens, specially-abled people urge youngsters to exercise their right to vote
Visuals from different polling stations in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

Kalitara Mandal, who is the oldest voter of Delhi at the age of 110, besides other elderly people and specially-abled persons, on Saturday exercised their right to vote and urged others, especially the youth, to cast vote. The polling for 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi started today from 8 am.

Ikrar Mohammad, a specially-abled person, cast vote at a polling booth on Aurangzeb Lane. "I urge my brothers and sisters to vote in large numbers and respect democracy. This is our right," he said.

Another specially-abled person, named Rajesh, said, "I have come here with my wife to vote. I hope others will also exercise their right to vote." A senior citizen, who came on a wheelchair to cast vote at a polling booth in Jhandewalan area, said, "I am not able to walk but I will still vote. People's problems will only be solved if they will come out and vote."

Out of the total number of eligible voters -- 1,47,86,382 -- there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters. As many as 13,571 polling stations are there at 2,688 locations. Out of these, 3,141 are critical polling stations and 144 are vulnerable polling stations. As many as 2,04,830 voters are above the age of 80, while 147 voters are above the age of 100.

Meanwhile, a 108-years-old lady, resident of Gorakhbad, braved the chilly winter morning to cast her vote in the Badarpur constituency. Ram Murti, 93, came alone to vote at a polling booth in Laxmi Nagar. Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won 3 seats. The Congress didn't open its account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-American dies of coronavirus in China as toll set to surpass SARS

An American became the first confirmed non-Chinese victim of the new coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Saturday, and a Japanese man also died with symptoms consistent with the disease, as the epidemic looked set to pass the death toll fro...

Sena's Ravindra Waikar appointed Chief Coordinator for Maharashtra CMO

Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar has been appointed as Chief Coordinator for Maharashtra Chief Ministers Office.He will be holding the rank of Cabinet Minister.More details are awaited. ANI...

Iran's leader Khamenei says Tehran is not a threat to any country - TV

Iran is not posing any threat to other countries, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday, according to State TV, adding that Tehran was determined to guarantee its own security.Iran poses no threat to any other count...

Raj: Two more Janta clinics inaugurated in Jaipur

Two more Janta clinics were inaugurated here on Saturday where 300 types of medicines and around eight types of diagnostic tests will be made available free of cost for the poor people living in city slums. A total of 12 Janta clinics in Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020