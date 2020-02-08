K'taka Cabinet imbalanced, says Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is an 'incompetent' CM and the Karnataka Cabinet which has recently been expanded by him is 'imbalanced'. "Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has no freedom to form a Cabinet. The Cabinet is imbalanced and has neglected 13 districts. There will be discontent among them. Yediyurappa is an incompetent Chief Minister," said Siddaramaiah while speaking to reporters here.

Speaking about the delay in the election of KPCC president, he said: "The KPCC president's selection has been delayed due to the Delhi elections. We have no differences with the President's appointment. We have informed the High Command and the appointment of the president is up to the High Command." Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and four-time legislator from Thirthahalli constituency, Araga Jnanendra expressed his displeasure over the Cabinet expansion.

Speaking to ANI in Kannada he said, "There is no question of justice or injustice regarding the Cabinet expansion, it's a reality that we all should accept. I had stepped into politics with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in 1983, we both had contested in the same year from BJP, I worked from the grass-root level and built the party without expectations. I know the current situation but the CM must consider my request for a Cabinet berth. I agree that injustice has been done to senior BJP legislators in the expansion. I have requested the CM to induct me in the Cabinet and I hope it will be done in the coming days," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government is not stable and it can fall at any moment. "Karnataka Government is not a stable one. With the developments taking place, it can fall at any moment," Kumaraswamy told reporters when asked to comment on the Karnataka Cabinet expansion.

On Thursday, 10 MLAs including Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar and BA Basavaraja took oath as Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.