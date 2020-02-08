Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka Cabinet imbalanced, says Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is an 'incompetent' CM and the Karnataka Cabinet which has recently been expanded by him is 'imbalanced'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kalaburagi (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 15:09 IST
K'taka Cabinet imbalanced, says Siddaramaiah
Congress leader Siddaramaiah while speaking to the reporters in Kalaburagi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is an 'incompetent' CM and the Karnataka Cabinet which has recently been expanded by him is 'imbalanced'. "Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has no freedom to form a Cabinet. The Cabinet is imbalanced and has neglected 13 districts. There will be discontent among them. Yediyurappa is an incompetent Chief Minister," said Siddaramaiah while speaking to reporters here.

Speaking about the delay in the election of KPCC president, he said: "The KPCC president's selection has been delayed due to the Delhi elections. We have no differences with the President's appointment. We have informed the High Command and the appointment of the president is up to the High Command." Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and four-time legislator from Thirthahalli constituency, Araga Jnanendra expressed his displeasure over the Cabinet expansion.

Speaking to ANI in Kannada he said, "There is no question of justice or injustice regarding the Cabinet expansion, it's a reality that we all should accept. I had stepped into politics with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in 1983, we both had contested in the same year from BJP, I worked from the grass-root level and built the party without expectations. I know the current situation but the CM must consider my request for a Cabinet berth. I agree that injustice has been done to senior BJP legislators in the expansion. I have requested the CM to induct me in the Cabinet and I hope it will be done in the coming days," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government is not stable and it can fall at any moment. "Karnataka Government is not a stable one. With the developments taking place, it can fall at any moment," Kumaraswamy told reporters when asked to comment on the Karnataka Cabinet expansion.

On Thursday, 10 MLAs including Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar and BA Basavaraja took oath as Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Five Brits test positive for coronavirus in France

Five British nationals including a child have tested positive for the new coronavirus in France, the health minister said Saturday, adding that they had all been staying at the same ski chalet. France has now detected a total of 11 cases of...

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The death toll in mainland China rose by 86 to 722 on Saturday, according to authorities, and is likely to pass the 774 deaths recorded globally during the 2002-2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome SARS. Here are the latest de...

Khamenei says Iran must become strong to end 'enemy threat'

Irans supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday that the Islamic republic must become strong enough to ward off the enemys threats and prevent a war. Khamenei also said Iran had a strong air force despite decades of US pressure an...

UPDATE 2-Five Britons contract coronavirus in French ski resort

Five British nationals including a child have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in France, after staying in the same ski chalet with a person who had been in Singapore, French health officials said on Saturday.The new cases emerged after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020