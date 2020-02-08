Left Menu
Voting percentage in Delhi improves marginally, goes up to 44.52 pc till 5 pm

Voting in Delhi improved marginally in the past one hour and was 44.52 per cent at 5 pm. The polling percentage was 42.20 per cent till 4 pm, according to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app.

Voters in queue to cast their votes in Delhi on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Voting in Delhi improved marginally in the past one hour and was 44.52 per cent at 5 pm. The polling percentage was 42.20 per cent till 4 pm, according to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app. The voting for 70-members Delhi assembly will conclude at 6 pm.

Polling in most assembly constituencies was between 40 and 50 per cent, according to the poll panel data. Prominent among those who cast their votes were President Ram Nath Kovind, former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Vice President Hamid Ansari, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, BJP leader LK Advani, and Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and S Jaishankar.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also cast their votes. Over 1.4 crore people are eligible to cast their votes including 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. There are 869 third gender voters.

Ballimaran is the smallest constituency in the national capital with an area of 2.50 square kilometres. Narela is the biggest with an area of 143.42 sq km. The voting is being held at 13,571 polling stations of which 3,141 are critical and 144 vulnerable polling stations.

The contest is largely triangular between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress. Both BJP and Congress have given a few seats to their allies. AAP had secured a landslide victory in the last polls winning 67 seats. The results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)

