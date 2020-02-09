Left Menu
Development News Edition

Visually-challenged voters spell out priorities: Jobs for some, nationalism for others

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 00:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 00:02 IST
Visually-challenged voters spell out priorities: Jobs for some, nationalism for others
The issue often dominated the political discourse during the campaign, with many BJP leaders targeting the ruling AAP, and the Congress, accusing them of "misleading people" holding anti-CAA protests in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

Eighteen-year-old Rohit Vishwakarma, a high school student used Braille marking on a polling machine to vote for the candidate of his choice on Saturday and said he has a clear vision of the future he wants for himself and for the country. "Education and jobs are key issues for our youths. And, though I cannot see, my vision is very clear about what future I want for myself and the country," Vishwakarma, who aspires to be an IAS, told PTI.

However, for Hari Om (21), another visually-challenged youth who cast his vote in the high-stakes Delhi polls, "nationalism is the top priority". The college student, a native of Uttar Pradesh, said, "I am 21, but I voted for the first time. I am very excited after getting my finger inked even though I can't see it."

Asked what are the issues that he factored in to decide the candidate of his choice, he said, "I voted for national interest and the party which puts nation above all issues." Both Vishwakarma and Om voted at a polling station in Kalkaji constituency.

For people with disabilities, the poll authorities had made special arrangements, and volunteers were assisting them within the polling stations. Shyam Sunder (33) who works in a PSU bank also voted in Saturday's election that saw over 61 percent voter turnout.

Asked about his priorities, he also counted "nationalism" as the main factor in his decision-making for voting. "For me, the country comes first, national security and national interest above issues like jobs, education, and health. If the country is not safe, what will happen to other issues," he said.

Many other visually-challenged voters expressed sentiments on similar lines. Looking to capture power after a gap of 22 years, the BJP had mounted its one of the most aggressive campaigns in the Delhi Assembly polls, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading the saffron charge fuelled by its planks of Hindutva and nationalism, and its strident opposition to Shaheen Bagh protests.

The issue often dominated the political discourse during the campaign, with many BJP leaders targeting the ruling AAP, and the Congress, accusing them of "misleading people" holding anti-CAA protests in Delhi. A section of voters on Saturday claimed that the prolonged street agitation demanding revocation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was "not an issue at the beginning of the campaign" but "political parties had slowly turned it into one".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

UPDATE 1-New cases of coronavirus infections rise in China after 2-day decline

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

TMC MLA murder case: BJP MP grilled by West Bengal CID

The West Bengal CID grilled BJP Lok Sabha MP from Ranaghat constituency Jagannath Sarkar on Saturday in connection with its ongoing investigation into the killing of Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas, sources said. The BJP leader was g...

Assembly polls: 3 minority-dominated seats witness highest voter turnout in Delhi

Three minority-dominated seats of Mustafabad, Matia Mahal and Seelampur recorded the highest voter turnout in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, polls officials said. According to the data shared by officials, Mustafabad in northeast...

Delhi Police SI shoots woman cop dead, kills self

A 26-year-old sub-inspector SI of the Delhi Police allegedly committed suicide after shooting dead a woman SI, who was also his batchmate, near Rohini East Metro station in the national capital, officials said on Saturday. Preeti Ahlawat 26...

U.S., Afghan forces come under attack in eastern Afghanistan -U.S. official

U.S. and Afghan forces came under attack in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, a U.S. official in Kabul said. Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said a combined U.S. and Afghan force conducting an operation in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020