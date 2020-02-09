Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-On the campaign trail: Biden slams Buttigieg, "Guess what? He was a mayor"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 04:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 04:55 IST
UPDATE 3-On the campaign trail: Biden slams Buttigieg, "Guess what? He was a mayor"

Democrats scrambled to gain an edge with voters on Saturday on the last weekend before the party's next presidential nominating contest in New Hampshire, where Pete Buttigieg began drawing fire as the candidate on the rise. The problems that plagued the Iowa caucuses overshadowed any victory bump before New Hampshire's contest on Tuesday and cast a pall as the Democratic Party began the process of picking a nominee to face Republican President Donald Trump in November.

Still, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is enjoying a boost after coming out of Monday's caucuses tied with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders. Both men claimed victory, while Senator Elizabeth Warren followed in third place and former Vice President Joe Biden trailed in fourth. As some public opinion polls showed "Mayor Pete" gaining ground in New Hampshire, the slings and arrows were not far behind.

"He's a good guy," Biden said in Manchester. "He's a great mayor. But guess what? He was a mayor." Here is what is happening in New Hampshire on the campaign trail.

EMPHASIS ON "MAYOR" After what has been a mostly affable Democratic campaign, Biden's team pulled off the gloves and targeted Buttigieg with a withering digital ad that pits Biden's decades of experience in public life against that of the two-term mayor.

The video makes liberal use of popular former President Barack Obama in a belittling rundown of some of the smaller issues Buttigieg faced as mayor and also takes a swipe at his troubled record with African Americans. It shows Biden helping pass the Affordable Care Act while Buttigieg installed decorative lights under city bridges; Biden helping secure the Iran nuclear deal while Buttigieg negotiated lighter regulations for pet chip scanners; Biden helping save the U.S. auto industry while Buttigieg "revitalized the sidewalks of downtown South Bend" with decorative brick.

The ad, which will run on Facebook and YouTube in New Hampshire, extols Biden's work on the assault weapons ban, while noting that Buttigieg forced out the city's black police chief. "We're electing a president. What you've done matters," the ad says in closing.

Buttigieg spokesman Chris Meagher derided the spot as Washington politics as usual that trivialized the concerns of ordinary communities. "The vice president's decision to run this ad speaks more to where he currently stands in this race than it does about Pete's perspective as a mayor and veteran," he said. Biden, 77, finished a distant fourth in Iowa and all but conceded he would lose New Hampshire in the first moments of a Democratic debate on Friday night.

For months, people close to the Biden campaign had said going negative would be harmful to his political brand, which is built around empathy and optimism. But his poor finish in Iowa seems to have altered that calculus. In New Hampshire, he has been much more critical of his rivals by name. The Buttigieg ad marks a significant escalation that likely carries some risk of blowback.

FRONT-RUNNER TO UNDERDOG? At a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, Biden began to reframe himself as an underdog.

"I've never paid attention to all this front-runner talk since I entered the race." He listed various political and personal setbacks on his life. "I know nothing comes easy." He warned that nominating Buttigieg or Sanders would be an unacceptable risk for Democrats.

In line with the ad, he made light of Buttigieg's tenure as mayor of South Bend, saying there was a difference between managing the budget of a small city and his own work marshaling the $900 billion Recovery Act economic stimulus package through Congress after the 2008-2009 recession. Of Sanders, Biden said for all his time in Congress, Sanders had made no progress in getting his Medicare for All plan passed. "He hasn't been able to move the ball a single inch."

BACKING BLOOMBERG Billionaire Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg, who campaigned in Oklahoma City on Saturday, racked up another endorsement, this one from U.S. Representative Haley Stevens, one of 31 Democrats who represent congressional districts that Trump won in 2016.

Another of those Democrats, former Navy helicopter pilot Mikie Sherrill, endorsed Bloomberg on Thursday, followed by former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer on Friday, making him the first high-level former Trump administration official to back a Democratic hopeful in the 2020 election. WARREN: WINNING THE UNWINNABLE

In Manchester, Elizabeth Warren held a rally for nearly 800 volunteers before they went door-to-door on a frigid afternoon. "There's still a lot of folks out there who are really starting to get worried – worried that this fight against Donald Trump might not be winnable," she said. "You know, the way I look at this, I've been winning unwinnable fights pretty much all my life."

Warren then set out to do some door-knocking of her own, along with her husband Bruce, their golden retriever Bailey, and a media entourage. At the first stop, a woman named Jean opened the door and screamed in surprise. "Oh my goodness!" she said, holding an infant in her arms. "I'm voting for you!"

Even in that moment, however, there was a reminder that Warren is in a tough battle for New Hampshire votes. A man driving by saw the scene and yelled out his window, "Go Bernie!" and peeled away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Red Sox reach two-year deal with OF Benintendi

The Boston Red Sox signed outfielder Andrew Benintendi to a two-year contract through the 2021 season on Saturday, avoiding salary arbitration. Multiple outlets reported the value of the deal at 10 million.Benintendi, 25, has been Bostons O...

Report: Redskins hiring black female coach

The Washington Redskins will make Jennifer King the first full-time black female coach in the NFL, The Athletic reported Saturday. King previously worked for Redskins head coach Ron Rivera as a coaching intern with the Carolina Panthers in ...

Mainland China reports 89 new coronavirus deaths on Feb. 8

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China reached 811 as of the end of Saturday, up 89 from the previous day, the countrys National Health Commission said on Sunday morning.Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, r...

Athletics-Brazier builds on World Championship momentum with Millrose Games win

A blistering 800 meters for Donavan Brazier punctuated a handful of seasons bests, as six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix finished sixth in the 60-meters at the NYRR Millrose Games in New York City on Saturday.The 144.22 win for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020