Veteran RSS ideologue P Parameswaran passes away; PM, others

  • Kochi
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 14:15 IST
P Parameswaran, veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue, thinker and a prolific writer, died early Sunday at Ottappalam in Kerala, Sangh Parivar sources said. The 93-year old founder director of the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, established to promote "nationalist thoughts" among Keralites, breathed his last at 12.10 am while undergoing Ayurvedic treatment at Ottappalam in Palakkad district, the sources said.

A leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Parameswaran, who had worked with leaders including Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani during the Sangh days, was honoured with the country's second highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan in 2018 and Padma Shri in 2004. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the host of leaders who condoled the death of Parameswaran, who was a senior most RSS "pracharak" (organiser).

Modi described the late leader as a "proud and dedicated son of Bharat Mata" who devoted his life to "India's cultural awakening" while Khan said he inspired society through insightful speeches and writings on Indian thought. "Shri P Parameswaran was a proud and dedicated son of Bharat Mata. His was a life devoted to Indias cultural awakening, spiritual regeneration and serving the poorest of the poor. Parameswaran Jis thoughts were prolific and his writings were outstanding.He was indomitable!" Modi tweeted.

Governor Khan in a tweet said: "Deeply grieved by the sad demise of P Parameswar-Ji, Director, Bharatiya VicharaKendram. With endearing politeness and accomplished scholarship, he inspired society through insightful speeches & writings on Indian thought. My heartfelt condolences." Condoling the demise of Parameswaran, Vijayan said he was an ideologue who dedicated his life for the ideology he believed in. Shah in a tweet said: "Saddened to learn about the demise of senior Pracharak and Padma Vibhushan P. Parameswaran ji. He was a great social reformer and a true nationalist who devoted his entire life in the service of nation & humanity.

His passing away is an irreparable loss to the society. Om Shanti." Noting that Parameswaran's writings and thoughts on social, cultural, religious and national issues were 'unparalleled', he said the late leader's contribution in restoring democracy during the emergency will always be remembered. Fondly called as Parameswar ji by the Sangh Parivar leaders, Parameswaran was a prolific writer, poet, researcher and a widely-respected RSS ideologue.

He was the Bharatiya Jana Sangh's secretary (1967 1971) and vice-president (1971 1977), as well as the director of the Deendayal Research Institute (1977 1982), New Delhi. Born in Muhamma in Alappuzha district, he joined the RSS during his student days.

During the Emergency days, he courted arrest as part of the all-India Satyagraha against it and was jailed for 16 months. Post-emergecy, he distanced himself from day-to-day politics and entirely focused his energy on laying a strong foundation for RSS ideology in Kerala and other parts of the country through his writings, teachings and discourses.

In 1982, he set up the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram with the aim of national reconstruction through study and research. He travelled the length and breadth of Kerala, held closed-door meetings and attracted scores of youths into the Sangh Parivar fold in the state dominated by the Left and the Congress.

Parameswaran's body was brought and kept at the RSS headquarters in Kochi where hundreds of people, including leaders and workers of the Sangh Parivar and other political parties, paid their last respects. It will be taken to Bharatiya Vichara Kendra Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evening for the people there to pay their homage.

The cremation will be held on Monday afternoon at his native Muhamma in Alappuzha, Sangh leaders said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

