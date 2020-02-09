62.59 pc voter turnout in Delhi election: Poll officials

The final voter turnout in the Delhi polls was 62.59 percent, senior officials said on Sunday. Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly were held on Saturday.

"The final voter turnout was recorded at 62.59 percent," Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said. In the 2015 Assembly polls, Delhi had recorded a voter turnout of 67.47 percent.

Singh said there is a shortfall of five percent with respect to the previous assembly elections. He further informed that the highest voting of 71.6 percent was reported from the Ballimaran constituency, while the lowest turnout was in Delhi cantonment, which reported 45.4 percent polling.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted an easy win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which sought to retain power on the development plank, against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that ran an aggressive campaign centered around the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism.

