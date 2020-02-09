HIGHLIGHTS
Following are the top stories at 2100 hours:
NATION
MDS4 KL-RSS LD LEADER
Veteran RSS ideologue P Parameswaran passes away; PM, others condole
Kochi: P Parameswaran, veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue, thinker and a prolific writer, died early Sunday at Ottappalam in Kerala, Sangh Parivar sources said.
DEL24 PM-LD XI PM Modi offers India's help to China to deal with coronavirus outbreak
New Delhi: As China reels under deadly coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed to Chinese President Xi Jinping India's readiness to provide assistance to the country to deal with the situation.
DEL10 JK-MILITANCY 'Remarkable' reduction in no. of youths joining militancy since Aug 5 last year: Report
Srinagar: The number of youths joining the ranks of militancy in Kashmir has gone down "remarkably" since the nullification of provisions of Article 370 in August last year, officials have said. By Sumir Kaul
DEL20 JK-PSA-LD OMAR-MEHBOOBA Omar's PSA dossier cites his 'considerable influence' over people, Mehbooba's pro-separatist stand
Srinagar: Former chief minister Omar Abdullah's "considerable influence" over people, including the ability to attract voters to polling booths despite poll boycott calls and the potential for channeling energies of public for any cause, has been cited in support of his detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). By Sumir Kaul
DEL33 UP-2NDLD-PRIYANKA Priyanka offers prayers at Ravidas temple in Varanasi, says his teachings are need of the hour
Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said 14th-century saint Ravidas dreamt of a society where there is no discrimination on the basis of caste and religion, and that everyone should work towards fulfilling it.
DEL35 DL-POLLS-LD TURNOUT 62.59 pc voter turnout in Delhi election: Poll officials
New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The final voter turnout in the Delhi polls was 62.59 percent, senior officials said on Sunday.
DEL37 DL-EC-VOTING-DELAY
Observers were scrutinizing data to ensure its accuracy: Delhi's CEO on delay in voting figures New Delhi: Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on Sunday said there was no unusual delay in announcing the final voter turnout figure as the returning officers were busy with scrutiny of data throughout the night to ensure its accuracy.
CAL14 OD-BUS-2ND LD FIRE
9 bus passengers electrocuted to death in Odisha Berhampur (Odisha): Nine persons were electrocuted and burnt to death, and 22 others injured, after a portion of a bus came in contact with a power transmission line in Golanthara area of Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday, officials said.
CAL13 ECONOMY-SITHARAMAN
Laid foundation for USD 5 trillion economy in budget: FM Kolkata: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the Union Budget has laid the foundation of increasing consumption while ensuring that the government's investment is deployed to build
infrastructure leading to a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25.
DEL38 INDIA-BANGLA-RAIL
India-Bangladesh rail link to be ready by 2021: Minister Singh New Delhi: The landmark railway line, connecting the northeastern region with Bangladesh, will be ready by the end of 2021, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.
MDS9 KHARGE-RESERVATION
SC order on reservation in appointments: Kharge demands that Centre file review petition
Bengaluru: Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday demanded that the union government either
file a review petition in the Supreme Court or amend the constitution to make reservation a fundamental right in the
wake of the recent apex court order.
FOREIGN
FGN24 CHINA-LDALL VIRUS
China's coronavirus death toll climbs to 813 but new cases fall Beijing: The death toll in China's coronavirus outbreak jumped to 813 on Sunday, surpassing global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, even as Chinese officials said the cases of deadly infection have started declining for the first time after weeks of sharp rise.
By K J M Varma
LEGAL
LGD1 SC-RESERVATION State govt not bound to provide reservations in jobs and promotions: SC
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has held that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.
SPORTS
SPF 11 SPO-CRI-IND A
Gill hits unbeaten ton to guide India A to 234/1 in reply to NZ A's 386/9 Lincoln (New Zealand), Feb 9 (PTI) Shubman Gill struck an unbeaten 107 as India A made 234 for one in their first innings in reply to New Zealand A's 386 for nine declared on the third day of their four-day unofficial Test here on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
India look to extend advantage over New Zealand at high-scoring Eden Park
Indian Women's hockey team thrash New Zealand Development squad 4-1
Beijing to halt all inter-province shuttle buses from Jan 26 -local media
Beijing to suspend buses entering or leaving capital to contain virus: state media
New Zealand win toss, opt to bat first against India in 2nd T20I