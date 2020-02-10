Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buttigieg wins delayed Iowa count, Sanders to contest result

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 07:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 07:26 IST
Buttigieg wins delayed Iowa count, Sanders to contest result
Image Credit: Flickr

US Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg narrowly won the chaotic Iowa caucuses, collecting 14 delegates, ahead of Bernie Sanders with 12, according to the state party on Sunday. The delayed results were marred by multiple technical issues, and the outcome has been subject to complaints and demands for a "recanvassing" check of the vote.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Sanders, the leftist senator from Vermont, were separated by a razor-thin margin in the caucuses held on Monday. "You can expect us to be asking the Iowa Democratic party for a recanvass of the discrepancies that we have identified and found for them," Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir told CNN on Sunday. "It's been handled incompetently from our perspective."

The national Democratic party chairman has ordered a review of the results following the technological problems and as doubts were raised about the accuracy of the process. Massachusetts progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren won eight delegates to send to the Democratic convention in July that will choose who takes on Trump in the November election.

Former vice president Joe Biden won six and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar won one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

Health News Roundup: Chinese cities into ghost towns; Fear can be more harmful than coronavirus and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Top lithium miner seeks to monitor water scarcity in parched Chile salt flat

With residents and courts ringing the alarm about depleted water supplies in Chiles Atacama salt flat, the worlds top lithium miner Albemarle quietly filed a proposal in December for a network to monitor flows beneath the parched desert flo...

Jets rally past Blackhawks on 4-goal 3rd period

Andrew Copp tallied a goal and an assist -- including the game-winning goal at 1327 of the third period -- to back a 24-save effort from goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and lead the host Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory against the Chicago Black...

China inflation rises as coronavirus disrupts supply chains

Beijing, Feb 10 AFP China consumer prices rose at their highest rate in more than eight years, official data showed Monday, with inflation more than expected on the back of Lunar New Year demand and a deadly virus outbreak. Beijing had alre...

Soccer-Tottenham's Alli apologises for coronavirus video

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has apologised for a video posted on his Snapchat account in which he appeared to mock an Asian man in relation to the coronavirus outbreak. The newly identified coronavirus outbreak in China has kille...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020