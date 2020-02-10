Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP workers deployed outside strongrooms to keep vigil on EVMs

In a bid to keep a tight vigil on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers have been standing guard outside the strongrooms in Delhi's Gol Market where the EVMs have been kept.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 15:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 15:40 IST
AAP workers deployed outside strongrooms to keep vigil on EVMs
Atal Adarsh Bengali Balika Vidyalaya in Gol Market (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to keep a tight vigil on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers have been standing guard outside the strongrooms in Delhi's Gol Market where the EVMs have been kept. The EVMs used in Delhi Assembly polls are kept under tight security in the strongroom located at Atal Adarsh Bengali Balika Vidyalaya in Gol Market.

After the conclusion of voting for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, all eyes are now on the counting of votes. Amid this, AAP has deployed its workers and volunteers outside the strongrooms where the EVMs have been kept. "The EVMs used in five constituencies, including the New Delhi constituency of CM Kejriwal, have been kept here. An election agent stays near the strongroom whereas I along with three to four other people remain outside the room. At least five people have been deployed outside the strongroom center. Five to six people from each constituency, in total 25 people, are stationed at different gates outside the center," AAP campaign manager Gopal Mohan told ANI.

Gopal added that the workers are working in shifts here and one shift stretches to almost six hours and many a time candidates also come here to guard the EVMs. The counting agent has to sit here for around 12 to 13 hours. "We do not have any problem with the security being provided by the Election Commission but we are doing our work which has been assigned by the party," said Mohan.

Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had called a meeting at his residence over the security of EVMs after the elections were concluded. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, party's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai, senior leader Sanjay Singh and party strategist Prashant Kishor.

During this meeting, a detailed discussion was held over the measures to be taken to strengthen the security of EVMs stored in the strongrooms. All the leaders present in the meeting shared their views with the Chief Minister regarding the safety of EVMs and also gave him their suggestions following which it was decided to monitor the EVMs by AAP. Polling for Delhi Assembly seats was held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

'Parasite' reflects deepening social divide in South Korea

The black comedy Parasite is a tale of two South Korean families - the wealthy Parks and the poor Kims - mirroring the deepening inequality in Asias fourth-largest economy.The film made history as the first non-English language movie to win...

West African countries to investigate Nigeria border closure

West African countries have agreed to conduct an investigation into the impact of Nigerias decision last year to close off its land borders to trade, Nigerias presidency said on Monday. Nigeria has banned the import and export of all goods ...

Academy includes Satyajit Ray's 'Pather Panchali', Rahman's 'Jai Ho' in Oscar montages

India found its moment at the 92nd Oscars after the Academy celebrated Satyajit Rays 1955 classic Pather Panchali and musician A R Rahmans Oscar-winning song Jai Ho in its montage videos. Rays film, the first part of his critically-acclaime...

Nissan to temporarily halt production at Japan factory due to coronavirus -Nikkei

Nissan Motor Co will temporarily halt production at its plant in Japans southwestern Kyushu due to the coronavirus, the Nikkei newspaper said on Monday, in a clear sign that the outbreak was starting to strain the global supply chain.Nissan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020