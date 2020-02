Merkel supports Kramp-Karrenbauer in her desire to remain defence minister - spokesman

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer wants to remain German defense minister and Chancellor Angela Merkel supports her in that, a spokesman for the German government said on Monday.

A source in Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) - of which Kramp-Karrenbauer is the leader - said earlier on Monday that Kramp-Karrenbauer would not run for chancellor in Germany's federal election next year.

