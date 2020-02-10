Left Menu
Development News Edition

Misbehaviour with Gargi College students 'extremely unfortunate': Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 16:10 IST
Misbehaviour with Gargi College students 'extremely unfortunate': Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said misbehaviour with women students at Gargi College was "extremely unfortunate" and the accused must be given stringent punishment. The students of the all-women Gargi College were allegedly molested by a group of men who had gatecrashed a cultural festival on February 6. The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their unpleasant experiences during the college fest.

The students, who held a protest on Monday, alleged that the intruders groped and dragged girls and performed obscene acts, while the security and police personnel stood there as mute spectators. "The misbehaviour with our daughters at Gargi College is extremely unfortunate. This cannot be tolerated at all. The culprits should be given stringent punishment. It should be ensured that the children studying in our colleges are safe," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

His deputy Manish Sisodia also took to Twitter to condemn the incident. "What happened in Gargi festival is disgusting! Such festivals are opportunities to celebrate the cultural diversity & talent in Delhi. But the obvious anti-social elements saw this festival as another chance to inflict harassment & violence on students!" he said.

Talking to reporters, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said it is shameful that such an incident took place in the national capital. "BJP has 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', is this the way they (Centre) will save girls. Professors, students are writing on social media. What is the police doing," he asked.

According to the students, the college management did not take any action even after the matter was reported to it on February 7, prompting them to take to social media to narrate their ordeal. The students alleged that Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police personnel were deployed close to the college gate from where some of the men entered the college, but they did nothing to control the unruly crowd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan athletes abandon training in China, return home after coronavirus outbreak

Five Pakistani athletes abandoned their training programme in Chinas top-notch facility and returned home soon after the outbreak of the coronavirus. They were preparing for a few upcoming tournaments, including the Tokyo Olympics.China has...

WB presents populist budget, allocates Rs 5150 cr for social

Resorting to populism and giving a fresh impetus to employment generation, the West Bengal government on Monday announced the setting up of 100 MSME parks in the state in the next three years and proposed free electricity to those with quar...

Indian Overseas Bank Q3 net loss widens to Rs 6,075 cr on higher bad loan provisioning

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank IOB has reported widening of its net loss to Rs 6,075.49 crore during the third quarter ended December 2019, owing to higher provisioning for bad loan. The bank had registered a net loss of Rs 346.02 crore d...

UPDATE 1-Irish bonds shrug off nationalists' strong election showing

A mounting coronavirus death toll pushed euro zone bond yields lower on Monday, while Irelands borrowing costs showed little reaction to election results that point to a shift in its center-right dominated politics. Italy was also in focus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020