Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Sinn Fein eyes government, Irish unity poll after election surge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 18:19 IST
UPDATE 1-Sinn Fein eyes government, Irish unity poll after election surge
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sinn Fein on Monday demanded inclusion in Ireland's next government after a record election showing, a move that would raise its central goal of reunification with Northern Ireland towards the top of the agenda in Dublin for the first time. The left-wing Irish nationalist party stunned the establishment by beating the two center-right parties that have led every government in the country's history, almost doubling its vote share from the last election to 24%.

Sinn Fein's low number of candidates means, however, that it is likely to secure at best the second largest number of seats when two days of counting nears conclusion later on Monday - just behind the center-right Fianna Fail and around the same level as Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael. Successive surveys suggested the Sinn Fein surge was based almost exclusively on the major campaign issues of healthcare and the high cost and low availability of housing, with the idea of Irish unity barely registering with voters.

However, the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army said ahead of the vote that a condition for any coalition would be immediate preparations for a referendum on unity with Northern Ireland, a British province, that it would push London to hold within five years. "We have had a historic election. There is no doubt that the old politics of the two-party system is now gone and over, a thing of the past," Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald told national broadcaster RTE. "This vote for Sinn Fein is a vote for Sinn Fein to be in government."

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have insisted for years that they would not govern with Sinn Fein, citing differing economic policies and its past links to the IRA. The militant group fought against British rule in Northern Ireland in a conflict in which some 3,600 people were killed before a 1998 peace deal. Fine Gael repeated its insistence on Monday while Fianna Fail said it saw significant hurdles to such a tie-up.

"We certainly will engage with them. We're not going to refuse to talk," Fianna Fail deputy leader Dara Calleary told RTE. "But let's be in no doubt that those policy difficulties and those principles are still difficult hurdles." BORDER POLL?

Under the 1998 Good Friday deal that mostly ended decades of violence between Catholic nationalists seeking to merge Northern Ireland with Ireland and Protestant unionists who want it to remain part of the United Kingdom, Britain's minister for the region can call a referendum if a "yes" majority looks likely. A vote would also be required in Ireland and an exit poll on Sunday showed that 57% of voters backed holding one within five years. Eighty-one percent of Sinn Fein supporters want a poll, compared to 52% of Fianna Fail voters and 44% among Fine Gael.

In its election manifesto, Sinn Fein said it wanted to establish a parliamentary committee and citizens assembly to plan for Irish unity. McDonald's, whose party members sang Irish rebel songs and flew the Irish tricolor flag as a candidate after a candidate was elected on Sunday, believes Britain would only consider calling a poll when Ireland is pro-actively planning for unification.

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael also want to see the unification of the island - partitioned almost a century ago - but say now is not the time. Fianna Fail pledged in its manifesto to start some preparations, but nowhere near the level, Sinn Fein wants. The issue would probably be a critical point of negotiation and a possible stumbling block in any government negotiation. Fine Gael and Fianna Fail could also continue to freeze Sinn Fein out with a coalition or minority government deal of their own.

A senior member of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which shares power with Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland, said he was not worried about Sinn Fein's surge in Ireland. Gregory Campbell told BBC that Irish voters were not moving to Sinn Fein over the cause of Irish unity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus case found at British doctors' practice - BBC

A staff member at a British doctors practice in the southern English city of Brighton has tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC reported.The County Oak Medical Centre has been temporarily closed down, the BBC said. It did not cite source...

WB govt announces free electricity with quarterly consumption of up to 75 units

West Bengal government on Monday announced free electricity for those with a quarterly consumption of up to 75 units. In the budget presented today in the state assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government introduced ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set for subdued open as investors weigh coronavirus risks

Wall Street was set to open largely unchanged on Monday after last weeks strong gains as investors kept an eye on the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak and company updates, with people starting to return to work in China.The dea...

Amazon moves Karnataka HC seeking stay on CCI probe order

E-commerce giant Amazon on Monday moved the Karnataka High Court seeking a stay on the investigation ordered by the Competition Commission of India CCI against the company for alleged violations of provisions of competition laws. In its ple...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020