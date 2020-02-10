Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veteran RSS leader P Parameswaran cremated

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 19:00 IST
Veteran RSS leader P Parameswaran cremated

People from various walks of life, including leaders from across the political spectrum, bid adieu to veteran RSS ideologue P Parameswaran as his mortal remains were cremated at his native Muhamma village in Alappuzha district in Kerala on Monday. The body of the 93-year old thinker and writer, who died on Sunday, was brought from Thiruvananthapuram to the sleepy Muhamma village where a large number of people and leaders of different political parties besides the BJP-RSS workers paid their last respects.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid floral tributes to the veteran on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda. Full state honours were accorded as Parameswaran was a Padma awardee.

After the last rites were completed, the funeral pyre was lit by his nephew. Parameswaran was a bachelor. Earlier, when the body was kept for public homage at the state capital, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala, state ministers -- Thomas Isaac and A K Balan -- were among those who paid their tributes.

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Union Ministers Sadanand Gowda and V Muraleedharan and RSS General Secretary Sunil Bhaiyyaji Joshi also paid homage to the founder-director of the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram. Parameswaran breathed his last in the wee hours of Sunday at Ottappalam in Palakkad district where he was undergoing Ayurvedic treatment.

His body was brought to Kochi and later shifted to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday night. A leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Parameswaran, who had worked with leaders including Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani during the Sangh days, was honoured with the country's second highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan in 2018 and Padma Shri in 2004.

Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a host of leaders had condoled his death. Fondly called as Parameswarji by the Sangh Parivar members, the late leader was a prolific writer, poet, researcher and a widely-respected RSS ideologue.

He was the Bharatiya Jana Sangh's secretary (1967-1971) and vice-president (1971-1977) as well as the director of the Deendayal Research Institute (1977-1982) in New Delhi. Parameswaran focused his entire energy on laying a strong foundation for RSS ideology in Kerala and other parts of the country through his writings, teachings and discourses.

In 1982, he set up the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram with the aim of national reconstruction through study and research..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-On the trail: Sanders, Buttigieg lead charge as Democrats barnstorm New Hampshire

Democratic presidential contenders including Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders, who topped the field in the Iowa caucuses, enter their last full day of campaigning in New Hampshire on Monday as they fight for the chance to seek the White Ho...

2 CRPF commandos die, 6 hurt in encounter; Naxal also killed

Two commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed and six other CRPF personnel, including an officer, injured in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district on Monday, officials said. A Naxal was also died in the...

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus case found at British doctors' practice - BBC

A staff member at a British doctors practice in the southern English city of Brighton has tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC reported.The County Oak Medical Centre has been temporarily closed down, the BBC said. It did not cite source...

WB govt announces free electricity with quarterly consumption of up to 75 units

West Bengal government on Monday announced free electricity for those with a quarterly consumption of up to 75 units. In the budget presented today in the state assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government introduced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020