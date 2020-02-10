Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Sudan's leader wins dubious 'spoiler of peace' award

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kampala
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 20:21 IST
South Sudan's leader wins dubious 'spoiler of peace' award

Kampala, Feb 10 (AP) South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Monday was named the top "spoiler of peace" in a new award that seeks to shame him and others into taking serious steps to end bloody conflict in the world's youngest country. Kiir and rival leader Riek Machar are under growing pressure to form a coalition government this month, the significant next step in a fragile peace deal signed in 2018 to end a five-year civil war that killed nearly 400,000 people.

The deadline has been extended twice and the international community is signaling impatience. The upcoming deadline is Feb. 22. Now a Uganda-based group, Atrocities Watch Africa, is citing Kiir and others for their roles in the conflict that also has displaced at least 2 million people. Many fled to Uganda.

The "spoiler of peace" award citation accuses Kiir of being unwilling to compromise on major issues needed to form the coalition government. It also asserts that under his command and control, government-backed fighters killed thousands of people and committed atrocities such as looting and razing villages.

Ateny Wek Ateny, a spokesman for South Sudan's presidency, described the award as “nonsense." Dismas Nkunda, a Ugandan activist who established the awards, said he hopes that “with these awards the individuals, businesses and other institutions that are derailing the peace process in South Sudan will not continue as usual now that we know them.”

Other winners of the awards announced in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, included the Ugandan government, South Sudan's military, an oil consortium and other political and military figures in South Sudan. The Ugandan government, which has backed Kiir in his efforts to prevent rebels from taking power, is accused of facilitating arms transfers to South Sudan in contravention of a European Union arms embargo.

Uganda, which denies any wrongdoing, insists it sent troops and equipment at the request of Kiir's administration as rebels threatened to enter the capital, Juba. The civil war erupted in South Sudan in late 2013, when a rift between Kiir and his deputy, Machar, escalated into fighting often along ethnic lines. Both men have been accused of violating multiple ceasefires.

The regional bloc mediating South Sudan's peace process, IGAD, said in a communique over the weekend that further extension of the deadline to form a coalition government "is neither desirable nor feasible." It said Kiir asked for time to consult and report back on Saturday. A key issue that remains is the number of states South Sudan should have, with IGAD calling it an internal matter for which a "solution should come only from the South Sudanese people.” (AP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's Merkel regrets protegee's decision to step down

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she regretted the decision of her protegee Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer not to stand as their partys candidate for the chancellorship in Germanys next federal election.Kramp-Karrenbauers announcement ea...

UPDATE 2-Sanders, Buttigieg lead in New Hampshire; Klobuchar gains ground

Democratic presidential contenders Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders began the last full day of campaigning in New Hampshire on Monday hoping to build on their momentum after topping the field in the Iowa caucuses last week. Buttigieg and S...

10.59 million people tested for coronavirus in Wuhan: official

Chinas Wuhan city - the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, has carried out tests on 10.59 million people, almost 99 per cent of its population, and for the remaining others it would be completed by Tuesday, a ruling Communist Par...

Soccer-Pele is depressed, reclusive due to health issues, says son

Brazilian soccer great Pele is depressed over his poor health and reluctant to leave the house because he cannot walk unaided, his son Edinho said in an interview published in Brazil on Monday. Pele, widely considered to be one of the great...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020