Buttigieg, Sanders campaigns request Iowa recanvass
The two Democrats who lead the Iowa caucuses - Senator Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg - both requested a recanvass of some caucus results on Monday, the Iowa Democratic Party said.
Buttigieg filed a request for a recanvass of 66 precincts and Sanders for 28 precincts, the party said in a statement. It said it will review the requests to determine whether they meet the requirements. Buttigieg had a slim lead over Sanders in the Feb. 3 nominating contest, which took days to settle after a technical meltdown led to delays in determining the winner.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
