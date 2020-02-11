Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL-Biden slumps, Bloomberg surges nationally as Democratic race heats up

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 03:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 03:09 IST
POLL-Biden slumps, Bloomberg surges nationally as Democratic race heats up
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Support for former Vice President Joe Biden's U.S. presidential bid has tumbled nationally following a lackluster finish in last week's Iowa caucuses, while interest is surging among Democrats and independents for the upstart candidacy of billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg, according to a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll released on Monday.

The Feb. 6-10 poll found that 17% of registered Democrats and independents said they would vote for Biden, down five percentage points from a similar poll that ran last week before Iowa held its first-in-the-nation nominating contest. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders led other candidates in the poll with 20% support, up one point from last week, while 15% supported Bloomberg, an increase of six points.

Another 11% backed U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, 8% supported former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 5% said they would vote for New York businessman Andrew Yang and 3% supported U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar. The poll underscores what has been a steady decline in support for Biden, who until recently was considered the favorite to win the highly contested race for the party's nomination.

Biden's primary appeal to voters has been his claim to be the most electable of all of the candidates. Yet he finished in fourth place in Iowa, behind Sanders, Buttigieg and Warren. And the Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that Democrats and independents are now just as likely to believe that Sanders can win the White House in the Nov. 3 election as they are Biden. When asked which candidate was "most likely to beat President Trump," 21% picked Biden, which is down nine points from last week. Another 21% said Sanders had the best chances to win, and 15% said it was Bloomberg.

Bloomberg, who has not participated in the nationally televised debates and will not be on the ballot in many of the early statewide nominating contests, has instead banked his candidacy on his comparatively strong name recognition and millions of dollars of personal expenditures into campaign advertising. The poll found that Bloomberg would beat Trump by four points among registered U.S. voters if the two were running against each other in November's presidential election. In comparison, Sanders also would beat Trump by four points and Biden would beat Trump by two points.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 952 registered voters, including 556 who identified as Democrats or independents. The poll has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about five percentage points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Biden shows tenderness and temper on 2020 presidential trail

Joe Biden had spent much of the weekend ahead of New Hampshires primary on Tuesday attacking his top Democratic presidential rivals when a young woman asked why voters should believe he could win a national election after his poor showing i...

UPDATE 2-Trump's $4.8 trillion budget likely to get thumbs-down from Congress

President Donald Trumps 4.8 trillion budget plan for the coming fiscal year drew a prompt rejection on Monday from congressional Democrats, who said it betrayed his promise to protect popular health and safety-net programs. The budget would...

Suspended Browns DE Garrett meets with Goodell

Suspended Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in New York on Monday to discuss his reinstatement. There is no timetable for an announcement from Goodells office.Garrett was suspended indefini...

White House calls for biggest NASA budget in decades to reach the moon, Mars

The White House on Monday asked Congress for 25.2 billion for NASA in 2021, the agencys biggest budget in decades, calling for steady increases over five years to meet President Donald Trumps goal of landing astronauts on the moon and Mars....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020