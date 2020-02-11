Delhi polls: BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga trailing on Hari Nagar seat by over 50 votes
Delhi polls: BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga trailing on Hari Nagar seat by over 50 votes, AAP's Raj Kumari Dhillon leading.
