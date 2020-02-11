AAP going to register 'a massive win', says Sanjay Singh

With the early trends hinting at a clear win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), party MP Sanjay Singh said that AAP was on the road to register a "massive" victory in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Commenting on the early trends, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP, said: "Wait for the final result, we are going to register a massive win."

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8.

AAP, BJP, Congress, JDU are the main political parties in the fray. The primary fight is between the ruling AAP and the BJP which is seeking to make reentry into the state politics in the national capital after over 20 years. (ANI)

