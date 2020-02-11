REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in mainland China soared past 1,000 on Tuesday with a record daily rise in fatalities, although the number of new confirmed cases fell.

USA-PENTAGON-TBI-EXCLUSIVE/ More than 100 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military on Monday disclosed a more than 50% jump in cases of traumatic brain injury stemming from Iran’s missile attack on a base in Iraq last month, with the number of service members diagnosed climbing to over 100. U.S.

USA-IMMIGRATION-TRAVEL/ New York sues Trump administration over 'punitive' ban from traveler programs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York state sued President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday to void a policy barring hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers from federal programs that help travelers speed through airport security lines and borders, calling the ban political punishment. CHINA-HEALTH-USA-SANDIEGO/

Coronavirus case confirmed in California, takes U.S. total to 13 The 13th case of coronavirus in the United States was detected in California in a person under federal quarantine after returning from Wuhan, China, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday.

BUSINESS USA-TRUMP-BUDGET/

Trump's $4.8 trillion budget gets chilly reception from Congress WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s $4.8 trillion budget plan for the coming fiscal year drew a prompt rejection on Monday from congressional Democrats, who said it betrayed his promise to protect popular health and safety-net programs.

SPRINT-CORP-M-A-T-MOBILE/ U.S. judge expected to rule in favor of merger of Sprint, T-Mobile: sources

A U.S. district judge is expected to rule in favor of allowing Sprint and T-Mobile to merge over the objections of a group of state attorneys general, according to two sources familiar with the matter. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-DOGSHOW/ Bono the Havanese, Siba the Poodle advance to Westminster finals

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Four dogs advanced to the final round of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Monday, including crowd-pleasers Bono the Havanese and Siba the standard poodle, who will compete in a pool of 7 for the “Best in Show” crown on Tuesday in New York. SPORTS

PEOPLE-BRYANT/ Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa wishes 'this nightmare would be over'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Vanessa Bryant said in an Instagram post on Monday that she was both grieving and angry over the loss of her husband, NBA star Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old Gianna in a helicopter crash last month. BASEBALL-HOU-LAWSUIT/

Former Blue Jays pitcher sues Astros over sign stealing TORONTO (Reuters) - Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Mike Bolsinger sued the Houston Astros on Monday asserting that the team’s sign stealing system during their World Series-winning 2017 season ended his Major League Baseball career.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

KENYA-RHINOS/ (PIX) (TV) Africa’s rhinos face new threat from a microscopic enemy

One of Africa’s most endangered animals is facing a new threat from a microscopic enemy. Rhinoceroses in one Kenyan park are developing alarming levels of antibiotic resistance, scientists say, an unexpected demonstration of the creeping dangers of global overuse of antibiotics. 11 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/2020-CANDIDATES FACTBOX: 11 Democrats still in U.S. presidential race as New Hampshire heads to the polls

For Democrats, what was once a field of more than 20 candidates has been whittled to 11 as voters in New Hampshire head to the polls on Tuesday. 11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS (PIX) EXPLAINER-How the path to the Democratic presidential nomination is different in 2020

The Democratic Party will officially nominate a 2020 presidential candidate at its convention in July, a process that began with the Iowa caucuses, continues on Tuesday in New Hampshire and ends with the Puerto Rico primary in June. The following explains some key changes. 11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/UN (PIX) (TV) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks at UN Security Council

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks to the United Nations Security Council on the U.S. Middle East peace plan. There will also possibly be a vote on a draft resolution on the plan unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump. 11 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/NEWHAMPSHIRE-POLL New Hampshire exit poll

Reuters will publish the results of the exit polling data from the New Hampshire Democratic primary starting at 5 p.m. ET. The exit poll data comes from the National Election Pool and Edison Research. 11 Feb 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY

Turkish President Erdogan makes speech, may comment on conflict in Syria's Idlib Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech at an awards ceremony in Ankara and may comment on the conflict in Syria's Idlib, where five Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack on Monday.

11 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-REFUGEES (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Orphaned, imprisoned, detained: remnants of Islamic State in limbo in Syria Around the northern Syrian city of Qamishli, prisons and detention camps hold thousands of men, women and children whose lives are in limbo nearly a year after the final defeat of Islamic State to which they once belonged. The area around Qamishli is mainly controlled by Kurdish fighters who helped defeat the Islamist militant group. They have since been pushed into a small pocket of northeastern Syria by Turkish-led forces who consider them a security threat.

11 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-ENERGY/ U.S. Energy Secretary Brouillette speaks to reporters

U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette speaks to reporters on the sidelines of a conference on nuclear security at the U.N. atomic watchdog's Vienna headquarters. 11 Feb 06:15 ET / 11:15 GMT

USA-ECONOMY/CPIBENCHMARKS Labor Dept. issues annual revisions to its U.S. Consumer Price Index

11 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT NORWAY-ECONOMY/

Norway government conference on long-term outlook Norway government conference on the long-term outlook for the country, including on the economy

11 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT USA-FED/POWELL (PIX) (TV)

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testifies on economy to House Financial Services Committee Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies on the semi annual monetary policy report to Congress before the House Financial Services Committee, in Washington.

11 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

11 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT USA-NATGAS/EARNINGS (PIX)

As natural gas prices tumble, investors brace for writedowns, spending cuts Shale gas producers are ripe for further spending cuts and writedowns, analysts and investors said, with low prices and China's rejection of some gas imports weighing on quarterly earnings

11 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT PES-BANKRUPTCY/HEARING

PES bankruptcy sale hearing looms, with many objectors A final hearing is scheduled for Wednesday the expected sale of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery to a real estate development group, which has attracted some opposition from former workers and outside groups who seek to keep it as a refinery.

11 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles speaks at Yale Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles speaks on bank supervision at the Yale Law School Dean's Lecture in New Haven, Conn.

11 Feb 12:15 ET / 17:15 GMT USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on economy and monetary policy Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before a CFA Society of St. Louis luncheon, in St. Louis, Mo.

11 Feb 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari participates in Town Hall Q&A Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in Town Hall audience question-and-answer session, in Kalispell, Mont.

11 Feb 14:15 ET / 19:15 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV) Weinstein rape trial continues

Harvey Weinstein rape trial continues in Manhattan. Defense expected to call one of the accuser's former managers. 11 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SPORTS PORTUGAL-SURF/BIGWAVES (PIX) (TV)

Women and men compete in teams for first time in Nazare Big Wave Tour Nineteen surfers from around the world compete in a tow-surfing challenge tackling the legendary waves of Portugal’s ancient fishing village Nazare with men and women competing together in teams of two for the first time.

11 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.