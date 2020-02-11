Opposition should refrain from spreading fear regarding census process, says Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the Congress-led Opposition in the State should refrain from spreading unnecessary fear regarding the census process. Reiterating that the Kerala government would go ahead with the census but will not implement National Population Register (NPR), Vijayan said in the Assembly that there is no confusion regarding the same. "The government is clear in its stand. Kerala will go ahead with the census process but will not implement NPR. The Opposition should refrain from spreading unwanted fear among the public."

His statement comes after Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala urged the government to not implement the census process till the confusion regarding it among people is cleared. Congress MLA AP Anil Kumar raised the question regarding the establishment of detention centres in the State, to which the CM said, "In August 2012 the Centre had written to the State government regarding setting up of detention centres. On December 18, 2015, the then Home Minister signed the file regarding it and sent it to the Social Justice Department. However, this government does not have any plans to establish detention centres."

Opposition members on February 6 had staged a walkout from the Assembly after the Speaker denied permission to discuss the census process. (ANI)

