Delhi Assembly polls: BJP's sitting MLAs lead in their constituencies

Early vote-counting trends for the Delhi Assembly polls showed that the three sitting BJP MLAs -- Vijender Gupta, Om Prakash Sharma, and Jagdish Pradhan -- are leading in their respective constituencies. According to the Election Commission (EC), Pradhan is leading by 29,780 votes from Mustafabad constituency, while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Haji Yunus is trailing.

Gupta, who is also the Opposition Leader in the Delhi Assembly, is leading by over 2,000 votes from Rohini constituency. In Vishwas Nagar, Sharma is leading by 8,770 votes.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly was held on Saturday. According to the EC website, the AAP is leading in 56 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 14.

In the 2015 assembly elections, the BJP had won three seats against the AAP's 67. The Congress had drawn a blank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

