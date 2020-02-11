AAP's Manish Sisodia trails behind BJP's Ravi Negi in Patparganj seat after round 8 of counting

While Aam Aadmi Party marches towards a win in Delhi, the number two in Aam Aadmi Party, Manish Sisodia is trailing behind BJP's Ravi Negi by 556 votes in Patparganj assembly constituency, after the eighth round of counting. In earlier trends, Sisodia and Negi were in a see-saw battle to win the constituency seat in the assembly polls.

According to data compiled by the poll body at 1:12 pm, Sisodia has bagged 38880 votes while BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi has got 39436 so far. Sisodia was trailing by 1,427 votes from Negi around noon.

A day before voting day on February 7 Negi had slammed Sisodia after one of his officers on special duty was arrested by the CBI in a case of bribery. The east Delhi seat of Patparganj is a prestigious seat for the AAP after New Delhi constituency which is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's seat.

The BJP had won the seat in 1993 after which the seat had become a Congress stronghold till Sisodia won the seat for two consecutive terms in 2013 and 2015. The vote share of Sisodia in the constituency increasing from 41.5 per cent (2013) to 53.5 per cent (2015). The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today.

Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. AAP, BJP, Congress are the main political parties in the fray.

The primary fight is between the ruling AAP and the BJP which is seeking to make reentry into the state politics in the national capital after over 20 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

