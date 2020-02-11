Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sitharaman hits back at Chidambaram over 'incompetent doctors' jibe

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday targeted Congress leader P Chidambaram for his remarks that 'incompetent doctors' in the government were managing the economy.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 14:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 14:35 IST
Sitharaman hits back at Chidambaram over 'incompetent doctors' jibe
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday targeted Congress leader P Chidambaram for his remarks that 'incompetent doctors' in the government were managing the economy. "Harsh truths will have to be heard," she said while comparing fiscal deficit and primary deficit figures during the UPA regime and during the BJP-led NDA government.

Replying to a debate on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said the fiscal deficit was 6.1 per cent in 2008-09, 6.6 per cent in 2009-10, 4.9 per cent in 2010-11, 4.9 per cent in 2012-13 and 4.5 per cent in 2013-14. "When we talk of fiscal deficit, (we) understand the economy was managed by very competent doctors," she said.

Sitharaman had said in her Budget speech on February 1 that fiscal deficit was 3.8 per cent in 2019-20 and had been targeted at 3.5 per cent for 2020-21. Referring to the primary deficit, she said it had been below one per cent during the Modi government but higher during the Congress-led UPA government.

"You could not come to one per cent, and could not think of coming below one per cent," said the Finance Minister. On Monday, Chidambaram during his speech in Rajya Sabha had taken a jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over its handling of the economy, saying "the patient is still being kept outside the ICU and being looked after by incompetent doctors."

"Every competent doctor that you have appointed has left the country," the former finance minister had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi has defeated dangerous agenda of BJP, says Chidambaram

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday said the people of Delhi have defeated the dangerous agenda of BJP. AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive...

Malaysian palm giant bars suppliers amid deforestation worries

Sime Darby Plantation, the worlds largest palm oil planter, has suspended two Malaysian suppliers for failing to meet its environmental standards and identified 55 others as high-risk in recent months as it fights against deforestation.Sime...

Patnaik inaugurates BIMSTEC Disaster Management Exercise in Bhubaneswar

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated Seven Nation BIMSTEC Disaster Management Exercise - 2020, which will take place from February 11 to 13. The exercise is being organised by the National Disaster Response Force NDRF in Odi...

WRAPUP 7-Chinese expert says coronavirus may peak soon as death toll surges past 1,000

Chinas coronavirus outbreak may peak soon, a prominent Chinese expert said on Tuesday, as the death toll soared past 1,000 and worry grew about the true extent of economic disruption to the worlds second-largest economy.Companies struggled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020