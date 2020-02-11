Goa: Velingkar takes dig at RSS

Former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar on Tuesday took potshots at Sangh national general secretary Suresh 'Bhayyaji' Joshi for his statement that opposing the BJP does not amount to opposing Hindus. Velingkar, who was unceremoniously removed as Goa Sangh chief in the year 2016 and since then heads Goa Suraksha Manch, said the BJP has been steadily losing its base in Goa due to "fence-sitting politicians".

"BJP is in a precarious situation in the coastal state due to its wavering stand on various issues," he told reporters. Referring to Joshi's statement, which he had made on Sunday, Velingkar said, "In the case of Goa, the Sangh behaved as if the BJP is the RSS".

Speaking during a question-answer session in Panaji, Joshi had said, "We should not consider opposition to the BJP as opposition to Hindus. It is a political fight that will continue. That should not be linked with Hindus"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

