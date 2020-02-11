Left Menu
Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect soul of India: Prashant Kishor at AAP's win

With the AAP set to retain power in Delhi with a massive win, Prashant Kishor, whose organisation I-PAC managed the party's poll campaign, said the national capital has stood up to "protect the soul of India".

"Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India!" he tweeted.

Kishor has turned a vocal critic of the BJP over the Modi government's citizenship measures and was recently expelled from the JD(U), a saffron ally.

