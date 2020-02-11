This is victory of development and people of Delhi: AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi

Amid emerging trends of Delhi elections in AAP's favour, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and party leader, who is leading by a huge margin from Model Town constituency, said the party's performance is the victory of development and that of people of Delhi. "This is the victory of development and people of Delhi. It is a reply to people who wanted to divide the country and disturb communal harmony. It is the victory of Arvind Kejriwal's dream of a beautiful Delhi," he told ANI on Tuesday.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Kapil Mishra lost to sitting AAP MLA Akhilesh. According to the data compiled by the ECI, Congress is yet to register its lead on any seat, while AAP has been leading on several seats.

Prominent among those who are leading in their respective constituencies include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has taken a lead of 14,227 votes over BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav from New Delhi constituency. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has also taken a sizeable lead of over 36,000 votes over Braham Singh of BJP from the Okhla Assembly seat.

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha AAP candidate from Rajinder Nagar has managed to secure a win. The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. In the 2015 Assembly election, AAP had won 67 out of the 70 seats in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.