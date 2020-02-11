Left Menu
Ex-Arunachal CM Kalikho Pul's son found dead in UK

  PTI
  • |
  Itanagar
  • |
  Updated: 11-02-2020 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 19:18 IST
Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul's son, Shubanso Pul was found dead in the UK under mysterious circumstances, family sources said on Tuesday. Shubanso (20), who was studying at a university there, was found dead at his apartment in Brighton in Sussex, they said.

He was the son of Pul with his first wife Dangwimsai Pul. The Pul family is trying to get in touch with the Indian High Commission in the UK to bring back Shubanso's body.

With the support of a few elected members of the Congress and the BJP, Pul became the chief minister for a brief period in 2016. However, the Supreme Court ruled against the appointment, leading to his ouster. Pul allegedly hanged himself at his official residence in Niti Vihar here on August 9, 2016.

While Dangwimsai Pul, the first wife, had moved the Supreme Court seeking a probe into the death and allegations of massive corruption mentioned in her husband's suicide note, the BJP gave a ticket to his third wife, Dasanglu Pul to contest the by-elections from Hayuliang, which she won..

