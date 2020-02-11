Kamal Haasan greets Kejriwal on AAP win

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday greeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the ruling AAP's victory in the Assembly elections there, saying the voters have chosen "progressive politics." The actor expressed confidence that Tamil Nadu will "follow suit next year," apparently hinting at the assembly polls due in the state in 2021. "Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal Ji on winning Delhi again. The righteous people of Delhi have embraced progressive politics and have shown the way by voting AAP to victory," the actor-politician said in a tweet.

Tamil Nadu "will follow suit next year," he said, adding "Lets march towards honesty and growth. #ReImagineThamizhNadu." Kejriwal and Haasan are said to share close ties and the AAP supremo was present at the launch of the MNM in Madurai in 2018.

The two leaders have also had a couple of meetings in the past in Delhi and here..

