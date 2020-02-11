Patnaik congratulates Kejriwal over APP's hattrick win

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday congratulated his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for AAPs hattrick win in the assembly elections. Patnaik, who is also the Biju Janata Dal supremo, in a Twitter post said, Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal ji and @AamAadmiParty on the hatric win in #DelhiPolls2020. Best wishes for a successful tenure.

BJD too congratulated Kejriwal over his partys victory in the Delhi polls. BJD spokesman P K Deb said, Since the national parties fail to meet the aspirations of the people, they prefer to vote for regional parties".

In the coming days too the regional parties will prosper in the politics, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.