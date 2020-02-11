AAP workers celebrate party's Delhi win across Haryana

AAP workers went into a celebratory mode in Bhiwani's Siwani--the native place of Arvind Kejriwal--after the party registered a landslide victory in the high-stakes Delhi assembly polls. A similar atmosphere prevailed at Aam Aadmi Party's Haryana headquarters in Rohtak, where workers could be seen applying "gulal" on each other.

'Ladoos' and other sweets were distributed by the party workers among people not just in Rohtak but at several places in Haryana. At many places in the state, AAP workers could be seen dancing to the beats of 'dhol' and taking out victory marches.

At Kejriwal's native place, many people remained glued to television sets since morning and by afternoon when it became clear that AAP was headed towards a landslide win, they started celebrating. "Arvind has once again made us proud today. He has shown that with hard work, determination and honesty, nothing is impossible to achieve," said an elderly man from Siwani.

