AAP candidates thank people, Kejriwal for their victory in Delhi polls

AAP candidates Rajesh Rishi and Rajkumari Dhillon on Tuesday thanked the people of Delhi and the party chief Arvind Kejriwal for their victory in the assembly elections.

AAP candidate from Janakpuri Rajesh Rishi said: "It is a victory of the people of Janakpuri. It is a victory of Kejriwal. I thank him so as the people of Janakpuri, who voted for the common man."

AAP candidate from Harinagar Rajkumari Dhillon said: "The people of Delhi have shown confidence in the work, honesty, and dedication of Arvind Kejriwal." (ANI)

