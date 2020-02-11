Left Menu
Development News Edition

People rejected politics of 'hate': JK Cong on Delhi poll results

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 21:43 IST
People rejected politics of 'hate': JK Cong on Delhi poll results

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Tuesday said the Delhi Assembly election results show that voters have rejected the politics of "hate" and voted for "peace and development". "The people have given a loud and clear message that vote politics based on hate, religion and arrogance is not acceptable and they want peace, harmony and basic development," the party said in a statement.

The J-K Congress said people of Delhi have defeated "the divisive forces and rejected the agenda of polarisation". On its own debacle in the Delhi polls, the party said "People preferred not to divide the positive vote and as a result Congress suffered defeat."

Arvind Kejriwal led the Aam Aadmi Party to a stupendous victory yet again in the Delhi Assembly polls, dealing a body blow to the main rival BJP and completely decimating the Congress. AAP was poised to bag 62 out of 70 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt constitutes committee for stubble management

Punjab Government on Tuesday constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Justice retd Mehtab Singh Gill for the management of paddy straw in the state, an official spokesperson said. The committee has been constituted to look into var...

Ferocious storm in Europe kills 8, causes travel disruptions

Berlin, Feb 11 AP Ferocious winds, with gusts over 200 kph 125 mph, lashed Corsica and whipped up a forest fire that flared overnight on the French Mediterranean island on Tuesday, after a storm with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains ba...

New Delhi Legislative Assembly to have 16 first-time MLAs, all from AAP

The new Delhi Legislative Assembly will have 16 first-time MLAs, all from the Aam Aadmi Party, including Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey. Atishi, who was fielded from Kalkaji, won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Dharambir Singh b...

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina's Aerolineas to add new flights to New York and Madrid - chairman

Aerolineas Argentinas will add new flights to New York and Madrid as the government-controlled carrier seeks to ramp up sales outside its home country and boost income in an effort to beat back persistent operating losses. In an exclusive i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020