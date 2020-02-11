People rejected politics of 'hate': JK Cong on Delhi poll results

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Tuesday said the Delhi Assembly election results show that voters have rejected the politics of "hate" and voted for "peace and development". "The people have given a loud and clear message that vote politics based on hate, religion and arrogance is not acceptable and they want peace, harmony and basic development," the party said in a statement.

The J-K Congress said people of Delhi have defeated "the divisive forces and rejected the agenda of polarisation". On its own debacle in the Delhi polls, the party said "People preferred not to divide the positive vote and as a result Congress suffered defeat."

Arvind Kejriwal led the Aam Aadmi Party to a stupendous victory yet again in the Delhi Assembly polls, dealing a body blow to the main rival BJP and completely decimating the Congress. AAP was poised to bag 62 out of 70 seats.

