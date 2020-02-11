Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress puts up worst ever performance in Delhi polls, Rahul-Priyanka rallies prove non-starter

The performance of the Congress party in Delhi Assembly elections 2020 has been worst ever since 1993, when Delhi became a Union Territory with a legislature and had its first Assembly elections.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 22:05 IST
Congress puts up worst ever performance in Delhi polls, Rahul-Priyanka rallies prove non-starter
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma The performance of the Congress party in Delhi Assembly elections 2020 has been worst ever since 1993, when Delhi became a Union Territory with a legislature and had its first Assembly elections.

Not only did the Congress draw a blank in this election, its vote percentage too slid to below 5 per cent, which is almost half as compared to the 2015 Assembly elections. The Congress had fielded its candidates on 66 of the 70 seats while giving four seats to its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The 63 of the 66 Congress candidates forfeited their deposits, even on the seats where Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi campaigned for the party. The party even failed to save the deposit of state president Subhash Chopra's daughter Shivani Chopra, who contested from Kalkaji Assembly seat.

On this seat, the party had campaigned with full force with big star campaigners including Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Raj Babbar campaigning for her. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) rules, if a candidate fails to get a minimum of one-sixth of the total valid votes polled, their security deposit goes to the treasury.

Poonam Azad, wife of party's campaign committee chief Kirti Azad, who contested from Sangam Vihar, got only 2,601 votes.Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi had addressed four rallies in the last week of the campaign. Rahul had addressed four meetings, of which, Priyanka was present with him only in two meetings. On these four seats, Congress got 15 per cent votes in Jangpura while in Kondli, Matiamahal and Sangam Vihar deposit of the Congress candidates was forfeited. The duo's rallies were apparently planned to reach out to the voters from the Muslim community, but the party lost miserably in all the Muslim- dominated Assembly seats like Ballimaran, Matia Mahal, Mustafabad, Seelampur and Babarpur.Rahul had addressed a rally in Kondli and campaigned for two Dalit candidates but they too lost their deposits. The story remained same in case of Purvanachal vote bank with Priyanka Gandhi campaigning for Poonam Azad in Sangam Vihar Assembly seat, who came fourth in the contest and secured votes even less than the BSP candidate.Only on three seats -- Gandhinagar, Seelampur and Kasturba Nagar -- the Congress candidates could make the contest triangular and save their deposits. In terms of vote percentage, party leader Abhishek Dutt secured more than 20 per cent votes on the Kasturba Nagar seat.

Devendra Yadav in Badli and Arvinder Singh Lovely in Gandhinagar also garnered around 20 per cent votes. Of these, BJP won in Gandhinagar. The RJD candidates too lost their deposit on three seats. The RJD candidates got less than NOTA (None of the Above) on these seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Man held for killing wife over money in Vikhroli

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Monday by Vikhroli police in Mumbai for allegedly killing his wife for refusing to bring money from her maternal home, an official said. Ronald Victor Montero hit his wife Emma Joseph Fernandez after a fig...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq notch record highs as virus fears wane

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq indexes scaled new highs on Tuesday as investors took heart from remarks by a top Chinese health adviser that the coronavirus outbreak may be peaking. After more than 1,000 deaths and weeks of uncertainty that roil...

Punjab govt constitutes committee for stubble management

Punjab Government on Tuesday constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Justice retd Mehtab Singh Gill for the management of paddy straw in the state, an official spokesperson said. The committee has been constituted to look into var...

Ferocious storm in Europe kills 8, causes travel disruptions

Berlin, Feb 11 AP Ferocious winds, with gusts over 200 kph 125 mph, lashed Corsica and whipped up a forest fire that flared overnight on the French Mediterranean island on Tuesday, after a storm with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020