44 sitting MLAs, including 2 from BJP, retain Assembly seats

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 22:11 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 22:11 IST
As many as 44 sitting MLAs including two from the BJP retained their seats in the high-stakes Assembly elections. The two BJP MLAs -- Vijender Gupta from Rohini and OP Sharma from Vishwas Nagar -- retained their seats with comfortable margins of over 12,000 and over 16,000 votes respectively.

Anil Kumar Bajpai, former AAP MLA from Gandhi Nagar, retained his seat not from AAP but BJP. AAP's prominent faces Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Kailash Gahlot and Rajendra Pal Gautam, retained the New Delhi, Patparganj, Shakur Basti, Babarpur, Ballimaran, Najafgarh and Seemapuri constituencies respectively.

AAP's Pawan Sharma kept his Adarsh Nagar seat, defeating BJP's Raj Kumar Bhatia by over 1500 votes. Ambedkar Nagar, a reserved constituency, was retained by AAP's Ajay Dutt by a margin of over 28,000 votes.

Chatarpur's Kartar Singh Tanwar, Deoli's Prakash Jarwal, Saurabh Bhardwaj from Greater Kailash, Nangloi's Raghuvinder Shokeen and Mangolpuri's Rakhi Birla also retained their seats.

