Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police should check CCTV footage to identify the attackers, says AAP MLA Naresh Yadav

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav on Wednesday said that police should thoroughly check the CCTV footage to identify the assailants who shot at his convoy.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 03:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 03:26 IST
Police should check CCTV footage to identify the attackers, says AAP MLA Naresh Yadav
AAP MLA from Mehrauli Naresh Yadav speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav on Wednesday said that police should thoroughly check the CCTV footage to identify the assailants who shot at his convoy. Around 4 rounds were fired at the convoy of the party's MLA from Mehrauli, Naresh Yadav, while he was returning from a temple following his win in the Delhi election on Tuesday, in which one Aam Aadmi Party worker has died and another was injured.

"The incident is really unfortunate. I do not know the reason behind the attack but it happened all of a sudden. Around 4 rounds were fired. The vehicle I was in was attacked. I am sure if Police inquires properly, they will be able to identify the assailant," Naresh Yadav, AAP MLA said. Asserting that he could have been killed, AAP MLA said, "Two people were shot in which Ashok Man Ji has died and Harender Ji was injured. I do not know whether they attacked me in particular but they certainly targeted our convoy. Anybody could have been shot in this attack including me."

One AAP volunteer identified as Ashok Mann was killed while another volunteer Harender was injured when shots were fired at Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy here on Tuesday night. Naresh Yadav was returning from the temple when his convoy was attacked.

"Shots fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from the temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured," the party tweeted from its official handle on Wednesday. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the face of a high-voltage election campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its poll campaign, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S to fend off Apple, Huawei

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a foldable smartphone shaped like a large makeup compact and put 5G mobile network capabilities into all of its other flagship devices as it strives to retain the mantle of biggest global phone compan...

Artillery shells rain on centre of Libyan capital

Artillery shells on Tuesday hit the center of the Libyan capital, which eastern forces have been trying to take in a near year-long war, residents said. The Libyan National Army LNA faction of Khalifa Haftar moved on Tripoli held by the int...

Opposition to Huawei 5G in Canada waning: Poll

Ottawa, Feb 12 AFP Opposition to Huawei telecommunications equipment being deployed in fifth generation wireless networks in Canada is waning, the latest polling showed on Tuesday. Washington has warned against allowing the Chinese tech gia...

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak The coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April, the countrys senior medical adviser said on Tuesday, but deaths surpassed 1,000 and the World Health Organization WHO w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020