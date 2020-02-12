Left Menu
Priority should be to implement government policies: Telangana CM to DCs

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday has exhorted the District Collectors and Additional Collectors that priority to the district administration should be on implementation of the government policies, aimed at people's welfare and development, but not any personal priorities.

  • ANI
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 03:41 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 03:41 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao speaking at the meeting with government officials in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday has exhorted the District Collectors and Additional Collectors that priority to the district administration should be on implementation of the government policies, aimed at people's welfare and development, but not any personal priorities. He said that the government would bring in several Acts, formulate programmes, keeping in view the ground realities and after a detailed discussion in the Legislature, several other debates and after much intellectual churning as well as consultations with the experts on the matters.

Addressing the Collectors Conference at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday, the Chief Minister opined that in a parliamentary democracy like our country, the decisions taken by the people elected government's should be implemented by the administration. The Chief Minister claimed that Telangana was top in the country in the welfare sector by spending Rs. 40,000 crore. Further, he claimed that Telangana is the only state in the country, which is supplying 24 x 7-hour quality power to all the sectors in the State and drinking water problem has been totally solved with Mission Bhagiratha programme.

"Civil services officials should have long-term strategies. They should have good thinking capacity. They should have an awareness of all the issues. The young officers, who are working as Collectors now, will one day become Secretaries, Commissioners and serve in various capacities. Hence, they should be sent to other states and countries where best practices are followed. Study and learn the best methods and policies and implement the same in Telangana State," CM KCR said. "The additional Collectors appointed by the government should discharge their duties/ do justice to the department they are given. The additional Collectors who are made responsible for the local bodies should have the history, information and the entire data of the villages and towns in their computer systems," he added.

He further advised the government officials to settle land disputes between the Revenue and Forest departments. "Identify lands under shifting (Podu) cultivation. The government will take up a programme for this and I will personally visit the district concerned and will take up measures to put an end to the problem of lands under shifting cultivation," he said.

"For the Pattana Pragathi programme, take ward as the Unit. Elected representatives, members appointed by the government for various committees from the ward should be made stakeholders in the programme. Officials, public representatives should conduct Padayatra and identify the problems Ward wise and compile the problems of the towns," he added. (ANI)

