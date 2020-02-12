AAP supporters gather outside Kejriwal's residence to celebrate party's triumph
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters on Wednesday gathered outside the residence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and danced to the beats of drums, a day after AAP secured a massive victory in Delhi Assembly polls.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters on Wednesday gathered outside the residence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and danced to the beats of drums, a day after AAP secured a massive victory in Delhi Assembly polls. One of the AAP supporters grabbed all the eyeballs by celebrating AAP's triumph with gaiety and enthusiasm while dancing to the beats of drums.
Meanwhile, other supporters were playing the drums and trumpet. Kejriwal will be taking oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on February 16, at Ramlila Maidan.
Kejriwal-led AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the face of a high-voltage election campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its poll campaign, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
