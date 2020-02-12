Has Cong outsourced task of defeating BJP to state parties, Sharmistha asks Chidambaram

After P Chidambaram congratulated AAP for its emphatic victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, Delhi Mahila Congress president Sharmistha Mukherjee gave a sharp rebuke to her fellow Congressman, asking him whether the party has outsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties. "With due respect, sir, just want to know -- has [the Congress] outsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties? If not, then why are we gloating over the AAP's victory rather than being concerned about our drubbing?" And if 'yes', then we (PCCs) might as well close shop!" Mukherjee tweeted.

Her tweet came after Chidambaram lauded AAP for its stupendous win in the Assembly elections and said that people of Delhi "defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP". "AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022," Chidambaram tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mukherjee had said that Congress was "decimated again" in Delhi and asserted "inordinate delay in decision making at the top" was among the reasons for the party's abysmal performance. "We are again decimated in Delhi. Enough of introspection, time for action now. Inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of strategy and unity at the state level, demotivated workers, no grassroots connect - all are factors. Being part of the system, I too take my share of responsibility," she said in a tweet.

The Congress, which drew a blank in the 2015 Assembly elections, failed to open its account yet again in this year's polls. AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi elections in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering, spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing just eight seats from its 2015's tally of three. Meanwhile, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third straight time at Ramlila Maidan on February 16. (ANI)

