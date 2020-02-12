Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong doesn't have a leader to project, says Kapil Sibal after party's drubbing in Delhi polls

After his Congress's drubbing in the Delhi Assembly polls, its leader Kapil Sabil on Wednesday said the party "does not have a leader to project".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 13:39 IST
Cong doesn't have a leader to project, says Kapil Sibal after party's drubbing in Delhi polls
Congress leader Kapil Sabil speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After his Congress's drubbing in the Delhi Assembly polls, its leader Kapil Sabil on Wednesday said the party "does not have a leader to project". "We do not have a leader to project. This is the issue within the party. We will look into it and resolve it at earliest," Sibal told ANI here.

The former Union Minister further responded on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's statement that "Delhi has done tremendous thing to BJP and their defeat will not stop now". "This kind of polarised politics and the card for dividing society that is being played by the ministers of the BJP is not going down well with people of Delhi and India. You can see the reflection of that in results emerging in states like Jharkhand and Chhatisgarh," Sibal said.

"Its time for them, especially Amit Shah (Home Minister) to realise there is no point in dividing people of this country as it has an impact on electoral verdicts and as well on investments in India as this would pester the confidence of the investors," he said. He further claimed that BJP will meet the "same fate like Delhi in Bihar Assembly polls," scheduled to be held later this year.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the face of a high-voltage election campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its poll campaign, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Britain and United States asked to investigate UAE 'war crimes' in Yemen - sources

Britain, the United States and Turkey were on Wednesday formally asked to arrest senior officials from the United Arab Emirates on suspicion of carrying out war crimes and torture in Yemen, three sources told Reuters.British law firm Stoke ...

FACTBOX-Coronavirus forces delay of trade fairs and conferences

Over two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in China and overseas have been postponed due to travel curbs and concerns about the spread of the 2019 coronavirus, potentially disrupting billions of dollars worth of deals.In orde...

PC Chacko resigns as Delhi Congress in-charge after Assembly poll debacle

Congress PC Chacko on Wednesday tendered his resignation from the post of Delhi Congress in-charge, a day after the party failed to secure even one seat in Delhi election results. Earlier today, Chacko had said that his party lost its hold ...

Suspected letter bombs hit two Dutch buildings, no injuries - police

Suspected letter bombs went off in the mail room of an office building in Amsterdam and at a post-sorting company in the Dutch city of Kerkrade early on Wednesday, police said.No injuries were reported in either blast, police added.Dutch po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020