Cong doesn't have a leader to project, says Kapil Sibal after party's drubbing in Delhi polls

After his Congress's drubbing in the Delhi Assembly polls, its leader Kapil Sabil on Wednesday said the party "does not have a leader to project". "We do not have a leader to project. This is the issue within the party. We will look into it and resolve it at earliest," Sibal told ANI here.

The former Union Minister further responded on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's statement that "Delhi has done tremendous thing to BJP and their defeat will not stop now". "This kind of polarised politics and the card for dividing society that is being played by the ministers of the BJP is not going down well with people of Delhi and India. You can see the reflection of that in results emerging in states like Jharkhand and Chhatisgarh," Sibal said.

"Its time for them, especially Amit Shah (Home Minister) to realise there is no point in dividing people of this country as it has an impact on electoral verdicts and as well on investments in India as this would pester the confidence of the investors," he said. He further claimed that BJP will meet the "same fate like Delhi in Bihar Assembly polls," scheduled to be held later this year.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the face of a high-voltage election campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its poll campaign, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

