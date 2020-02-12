Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lalu uses old Bollywood number for launching fresh attack on

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 14:24 IST
Lalu uses old Bollywood number for launching fresh attack on

RJD national president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday made ingenious use of an old Bollywood number to take potshots at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his arch rival, who had pledged his commitment to a "Sangh-Mukt Bharat" but ended up realigning with the BJP. The fresh salvo from the jailed leader, in Ranchi serving sentences in fodder scam cases, was occasioned by unveiling of a statue of Deen Dayal Upadhyay a founding member of the BJPs pre-Emergency avatar Bharatiya Jana Sangh by Kumar here on the previous day.

The twitter handle of the RJD supremo, operated by his close aides, carried a picture of Kumar paying his tributes to Upadhyay with hands folded and bowing from the waist alongside a screenshot of the invite for the ceremony issued by the state department for building construction. As a lengthy caption, Prasad added lines from the song which had featured in "Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayi", a 1990s venture from Mahesh Bhatt, who, incidentally, was known to share cordial ties with the RJD chief in those days.

"Tere dar par sanam chale aaye, tu na aaya to hum chale aaye. Bin tere koi aas bhi na rahi itne tadpe ki pyaas bhi na rahi (I have come to your doorstep my beloved, I made the move since you did not turn up. Away from you, I was bereft of all hope, I suffered so much that even my thirst died), were some of the suggestively chosen lines. These were followed by close to the bone "isse pahle ki hum pe hansti raat, banke naagin jo humko dansti raat" (before the night could laugh at me, and bite me like a serpent) and a two-line parody "leke Sanghmukt Bharat ka bharam chale aaye,le ke apna bharam swayam chale aaye" (I came despite having had illusion of a Sangh-mukt Bharat and came of my own accord).

The allusion to "raat" (night) was not lost on the politically savvy public of the state which was a witness to the overnight drama of July, 2017 when Kumar had resigned, heeding his "inner voice" that revolted against RJDs refusal to accept the demand for resignation of his then deputy Tejashwi Yadav whose name figured in a money laundering case. Tejashwi is the younger son of Prasad, whom the RJD supremo has nominated as his heir apparent.

Prasad, then out of jail, claimed that his party enjoyed the support of a majority of the MLAs of JD(U), headed by Kumar, fueling speculations of horse-trading. He was outsmarted, though, by Kumar who formed a new government within less than 24 hours with the BJP, which came out with the offer of unconditional support and ended up enjoying power despite having lost the elections, even as the RJD cried foul.

Stripped of power despite having the largest number of MLAs, the RJD has since been raking up the episode with hopes of garnering sympathy. The tone may only grow shriller in the run-up to the assembly polls due later this year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

SC rejects plea by 11 Independent candidates against nomination rejection in Delhi polls

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by eleven Independent candidates who could not file nomination papers from New Delhi constituency in the Assembly elections. Notably, the New Delhi seat was from where Chief Minister-des...

3 detained for protesting against visit of foreign envoys in Srinagar

Three young men were detained here on Wednesday after they staged a protest against the visit of foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir, police said. They protested against the visit and called it a waste of money while the envoys were enjoyin...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks gain as drop in new virus cases boosts confidence

Emerging market stocks rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, as a drop in new coronavirus cases raised hopes that the fallout of the epidemic on the worlds second biggest economy might not be as bad as previously feared. On Wed...

Analysts cut China's gas demand estimates as virus outbreak weighs

Several analysts cut their gas demand forecasts for China, the worlds top gas importer, as the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak is expected to depress industrial, commercial and transportation appetite over the next few months. Estimates...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020