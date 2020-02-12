Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 50% newly-elected Delhi MLAs have serious criminal cases: ADR analysis

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 16:47 IST
Over 50% newly-elected Delhi MLAs have serious criminal cases: ADR analysis

Thirty-seven of the 70 newly-elected MLAs of Delhi have declared serious criminal cases against themselves which include attempt to murder, and at least one related to rape, according to a study. An analysis of the declarations made by these MLAs reveals that 43 of them face criminal cases, of whom 37 have declared serious charges including those related to rape, attempt to murder and crime against women, as per a study by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a non-government organisation working on electoral reforms.

Thirteen of the 37 MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women. Of the 13, one has declared cases related to rape. In the previous assembly, 24 MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

The study also finds that 45 AAP MLAs and seven BJP MLAs have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore each. Among major parties, the average assets per MLA for 62 AAP legislators is Rs 14.96 crores and eight BJP MLAs have average assets worth Rs 9.10 crore.

AAP MLA Dharampal Lakra, who has won from Mundka, has assets worth over Rs 292 crore and is the richest legislator in the new assembly. He is followed by RK Puram MLA Pramila Tokas, who has total assets worth over Rs 80 crores followed by Patel Nagar MLA Raaj Kumar Anand who has assets worth Rs 78 crores.

At Rs 76,000, Mangolpuri MLA Rakhi Birla has declared the least amount of asset. The average assets per MLA in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 is Rs 14.29 crore up from Rs 6.29 crores in 2015, the ADR report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

CEAT Tyres new greenfield unit in Tamil Nadu goes on stream

Tyre major CEAT Ltd inaugurated its new greenfield manufacturing facility at neighboring Sriperumbudur near here on Wednesday, set up at an outlay of Rs 4,000 crore over a 10-year period. The facility spread across 163 acres is dubbed to be...

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom and Nokia join exodus from Mobile World Congress

Nokia and Deutsche Telekom became the latest big-name companies to pull out of this months Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona because of the coronavirus outbreak, adding to the likelihood the event could be scrapped.Franco-Italian chipm...

NIA files charge sheet against 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed aides of Pulwama attack mastermind

The NIA Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against four Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM aides of Pulwama attack mastermind in a case of conspiring terror acts across the country. The NIA had last September filed a charge sheet claiming that ...

Telecoms lobby to discuss Barcelona congress on Wednesday - source

Telecoms industry lobby GSMA will hold a virtual board meeting on Wednesday to discuss a major conference later this month which is looking increasingly threatened by fears of coronavirus, a person with knowledge of the matter said.Board me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020