Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 03:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 03:30 IST
UPDATE 2-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he did not mind Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to end a decades-old military agreement with the United States, a position at odds with that of his defense secretary who viewed the move with dismay. Duterte on Tuesday announced termination of the two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA). U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper called the decision "unfortunate" as Washington and its allies press China to abide by "international rules" in Asia.

The U.S. embassy in Manila called it "a serious step with significant implications." Duterte's decision, sparked by the revocation of a U.S. visa held by a former police chief who led Duterte's bloody war on drugs, takes legal effect in 180 days and U.S. officials have expressed hope it can be reversed or delayed. "I don't really mind if they would like to do that, it will save a lot of money," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about Duterte's move and whether anything could be done to get him to reconsider. "My views are different from others," he added.

Trump has frequently expressed a desire to bring U.S. military forces home from decades-long deployments abroad and has strong-armed some allies into paying more for the right to U.S. defense. Trump said the United States had helped the Philippines defeat Islamic State militants. He said he had "a very good" relationship with Duterte and added: "we'll see what happens."

Duterte's decision could complicate U.S. military interests in the broader Asia-Pacific region as China's ambitions rise. Some Filipino senators quickly sought to block the move, arguing Duterte had no right to unilaterally scrap international pacts the country's senate had ratified. The VFA is important to the overall U.S.-Philippines alliance and sets out rules for U.S. soldiers operating in the Philippines, a former U.S. territory. Washington has called the relationship "ironclad," despite Duterte's complaints that include allegations of U.S. hypocrisy and ill treatment.

Ending the VFA complicates Washington's efforts to maintain an Asia-Pacific troop presence amid friction over the presence of U.S. personnel in Japan and South Korea and security concerns about China and North Korea. Esper referred to the period before Duterte's decision takes effect when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

"One hundred and eighty days. We've got to work through it, and we'll just take a deep breath and take it one day at a time ... I don't get too excited about these things. We've got a process we have to work through." Some lawmakers in the Philippines are concerned that without the VFA, two other pacts that make up the long-standing U.S. alliance with Manila would be irrelevant, namely the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement made under the Obama administration, and a 1951 Mutual Defence Treaty.

Supporters of the agreements say they have helped deter Chinese militarization in the South China Sea and $1.3 billion of U.S. defense assistance since 1998 has been vital in boosting the capabilities of under-resourced Philippine forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Tigers bring back Maybin for third tour of duty

The Detroit Tigers and veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin agreed to a one-year deal, the team announced on Wednesday. Maybin is set to make 1.5 million in salary and can increase that by reaching incentives, according to multiple reports.May...

Results from Chinese drug trials for coronavirus due in weeks

Chinese scientists are testing two antiviral drugs against the new coronavirus and preliminary clinical trial results are weeks away, the co-chair of a World Health Organization WHO meeting said on Wednesday.Dr. Marie-Paule Kieny, a former ...

Cabinet approves changes in 'Vivad se Vishwas Bill', also gives nod to bills related to pesticide management,major ports

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved changes in the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill, 2020 to increase its scope and cover litigations pending in various debt recovery tribunals. The cabinet also approved Pesticide Management Bill 2020 ...

Entertainment News Roundup: The real-life sights of South Korea's Oscar-winning 'Parasite'; South Korea's 'Parasite' beats Hollywood and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Inequality tour The real-life sights of South Koreas Oscar-winning ParasiteFrom the houses to the noodles, South Koreas Oscar winning movie Parasite tells its story of a suffocati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020