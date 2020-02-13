Left Menu
Another wall goes up for Trump, this time in India

U.S. President Donald Trump will be shielded from the sight of slums by a newly built wall when he visits the city of Ahmedabad during a visit to India this month.

A senior government said the wall was being built for security reasons, not to conceal the slum district. But the contractor building it told Reuters the government "did not want the slum to be seen" when Trump passes by on the ride in from Ahmedabad's airport.

"I've been ordered to build a wall as soon as possible, over 150 masons are working round-the-clock to finish the project," the contractor said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The government official conceded that the wall was part of a "beautification and cleanliness" drive.

Whatever the reason, the 400-meter-long and the seven-feet-high wall will prevent the U.S. leader from getting a glimpse of a slum district that houses an estimated 800 families. Trump, who has made his pledge to build a wall along the United States' border with Mexico a feature of his presidency, will visit India on Feb. 24-25 to reaffirm strategic ties that have been buffeted by trade disputes.

He is expected to attend an event dubbed "Kem Chho Trump" ("How are you, Trump") at a stadium in Ahmedabad along the lines of the "Howdy Modi" extravaganza he hosted for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston last September. Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Trump quoted Modi as saying "millions and millions of people" would attend the rally.

The event provides Trump, who was impeached in December, with the opportunity to woo the support of hundreds of thousands of Indian-American voters ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November. But some slum dwellers whose homes will be cordoned off by the wall in Ahmedabad - the largest city in Modi's home state of Gujarat - said the government was wasting tax-payer money to hide the poor.

"Poverty and slums are the reality of our life, but Modi's government wants to hide the poor," said Parvatbhai Mafabhai, a day worker who has lived there with his family for more than three decades.

