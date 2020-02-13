Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress has to be "bold against all forms of communalism":

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 16:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 16:02 IST
Congress has to be "bold against all forms of communalism":

Worried over the "propaganda" that the Congress is soft on minority communalism in the country, senior leader Jairam Ramesh has said the party "cannot be selective" on the issue and suggested it should target Popular Front of India type of communalism also. PFI or Jamaat-e-Islami type of communalism was as dangerous to India as "RSS type of communalism," he said, while echoing senior party leader and former Defence Minister A K Antony who had earlier said "we cannot be seen to be insensitive to the sentiments of the majority community." In an interview to PTI, Ramesh also spoke on the controversial amended Citizenship Act and said it does not take away anyone's citizenship but was selective in providing one, to which he was opposed to.

Citing the Delhi Assembly election results and how the BJP utilised the Shaheen Bagh's anti-CAA protest to "polarise" votes, Ramesh said, "In the short run BJP has not won but the result is a disaster for the Congress party also." "It is an unmitigated disaster like coronavirus for the Congress," the former union minister added. Speaking on minority communalism, he said: "We have to be very clear. We should not be pandering to any religious sentiment of anybody and that is real secularism." "Real secularism is fighting communalism of all types with aggression," said Ramesh, who was here to participate in the ongoing Krithi International Book Fair, organised by a society controlled by the Kerala government.

"We have to be bold and aggressive against all forms of communalism. Unfortunately in the public, the propaganda is that the Congress is soft on minority communalism. It is a reality.We have to address this issue. We cannot live in a make-believe world. We should wake up," the Rajya Sabha MP, also a key Congress strategist, said.

Noting that it was Antony who had said many years ago that the Congress party cannot be seen to be insensitive towards the majority's sentiments, Ramesh said his party colleague has said so repeatedly. "He said it in Kerala, he said it in Delhi. I rarely agree with Mr Antony but on this I entirely agree with him," Ramesh noted.

Addressing an event in Kerala in 2014, Antony said some sections of society have an impression that the party was inclined to certain communities or organisations. "The Congress' policy is equal justice to everyone.

But people have doubts whether that policy is being implemented or not. This doubt is created by the party's proximity towards minority communities and such a situation would open the door for the entry of communal forces into Kerala," he said.

Reiterating that the Congress has to fight "RSS type of communalism, BJP type of communalism as also PFI and Jamaat-e-Islami type of communalism," Ramesh said "we cannot be selective, we have to be upfront, bold and say minority communalism is as dangerous to India as (much as) majority communalism is." "This is what Jawaharlal Nehru did. He took an uncompromising stand against all forms of communalism." The Congress party should discover the same degree of aggression against minority communalism and outfits like PFI and Jamaat-e-Islami, he added. "There are so many outfits like these in different states...they should be targeted the same way we target the RSS," Ramesh observed.

Asked whether there was a thinking in the Congress that communal outfits hijacked the anti-CAA agitation, Ramesh said it was a protest by some concerned people and they have genuine fears and concerns. "Afterwards, I don't know what happened. Who hijacked it, I really don't know.

But beyond a point of time, it has completely vitiated the political atmosphere. Because the CAA does not take away citizenship of anybody. It grants citizenship selectively," he said. "Even though I am opposed to the CAA, I am the first to recognise that this CAA does not take away anybody's citizenship. It only grants citizenship selectively based on religion. It is what I am against," the Congress leader said.

PTI TGB SS SA BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Girl accuses principal, 2 teachers of sexual harassment in UP

A female college student on Thursday accused the principal and two teachers of sexually harassing her. A complaint has been registered against the principal and two teachers, police said.A complaint has been registered. If others want to gi...

MoFPI organizing National Organic Festival to empower women: Harsimrat Badal

With an aim to empower women and promote organic produce, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries MoFPI is organizing a National Organic Festival with a special focus on women entrepreneurs, said Smt Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister ...

Memorial to 40 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack to be inaugurated on Friday

A memorial to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp on Friday, a top official said. It is a way to pay homage to the brave jawans who lost their lives in the...

FACTBOX-Five facts about Britain's Rishi Sunak

Following are five facts about Rishi Sunak, who British media said had been offered the job of finance minister by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. - First elected to parliament in 2015, Sunak previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020