Why is Andhra govt not making public memorandum given to PM, asks TDP leader

Senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Thursday demanded to know as to why Andhra Pradesh government is not making public the memorandum given by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to Prime Minister Modi, apparently demanding more funds for the state. "Why the memorandum given to Prime Minister is not kept in public domain? Why it is not given to those who ask through Right to Information (RTI)," he asked.

He said that the state is not getting any funds from the Centre. "It seems CM Jagan Mohan Reddy admitted that the state is in a bankrupt condition. The state's financial condition is in doldrums, but Jagan government is harping on unnecessary issues like three capitals," Ramakrishnudu said.

"This is leading to a bad reputation for our state. We came to know that Andhra Pradesh developments were discussed at Davos Economic Forum, and investors were unconvinced and decided to keep away from Andhra Pradesh," he added. The TDP leader said that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy went to Delhi "seven times, met Prime Minister four times", but could achieve anything for the state.

"As Jagan Reddy did not disclose the details of the meeting with PM Modi, it seems he did not get a response on the matter of funds." "The Prime Minister and Chief Minister meeting is one on one. So, much information doesn't come out. But when some factors are correlated, we understand that international investors are not interested to come to the state," he added. (ANI)

