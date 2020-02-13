Irish PM tacitly criticises Johnson's sacking of N.Ireland minister
Leo Varadkar, the prime minister of Ireland, tacitly criticized British leader Boris Johnson for sacking his Northern Ireland minister Julian Smith, hailing Smith as "one of Britain's finest politicians of our time".
Smith's ouster, part of a wider cabinet reshuffle in London, came after he brokered a deal to end three years of political stalemate in Northern Ireland.
"In 8 months as Secretary of State, Julian, you helped to restore power-sharing in Stormont (seat of Northern Ireland's political institutions), secured an agreement with us to avoid a hard border, plus marriage equality," Varadkar said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Leo Varadkar
- Julian Smith
- Ireland
- Northern Ireland
- British
- London
- Stormont
ALSO READ
EU accepts Brexit extension is very unlikely, Ireland says
Rugby-Haining to make Scotland debut against Ireland in Six Nations opener
Failure to reach post-Brexit trade deal 'existential threat' to Ireland: PM
Failure to reach post-Brexit trade deal 'existential threat' to Ireland: PM
Rigid red lines will hamper progress on EU trade deal -Ireland's Varadkar