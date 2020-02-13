Left Menu
Development News Edition

New party boss of China's Hubei pledges to contain coronavirus - state media

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 17:18 IST
New party boss of China's Hubei pledges to contain coronavirus - state media
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The new Communist Party chief of China's Hubei province pledged to contain the outbreak in the region that has been the hardest hit by the coronavirus, the province's official newspaper reported on Thursday.

Ying Yong, former mayor of Shanghai who was appointed to the post earlier in on Thursday, said the situation there remained very severe, according to a report published by the Hubei Daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak to be made UK finance minister - Sky News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will appoint Rishi Sunak as his new finance minister on Thursday, Sky News reported following the surprise resignation of Sajid Javid during a ministerial reshuffle.First elected to parliament in 2015, S...

Japan announces first death of person infected with COVID-19. (AFP) CPS

Japan announces first death of person infected with COVID-19. ...

Letter bomb causes 'small explosion' at ING office in Amsterdam

A letter bomb went off on Thursday at an office of ING Bank in Amsterdam, causing a small explosion in which no one was hurt, a spokeswoman for the bank said. A series of letter bombs have been sent in the country this week, including one d...

Coronavirus patient discharged from Kerala hospital, in home

A Keralite student from Wuhan university, who tested postive for the novelcoronavirus thereby becoming the countrys second such case, was on Thursday discharged from the isolation ward of theAlappuzha Medical college hospital, health depart...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020