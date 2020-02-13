New party boss of China's Hubei pledges to contain coronavirus - state media

The new Communist Party chief of China's Hubei province pledged to contain the outbreak in the region that has been the hardest hit by the coronavirus, the province's official newspaper reported on Thursday.

Ying Yong, former mayor of Shanghai who was appointed to the post earlier in on Thursday, said the situation there remained very severe, according to a report published by the Hubei Daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.