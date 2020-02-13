Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clarify stand on anti-Savarkar articles: Fadnavis to Sena

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:53 IST
Clarify stand on anti-Savarkar articles: Fadnavis to Sena

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday came down heavily on the ruling Shiv Sena in

Maharashtra for ignoring attacks by its new ally Congress on freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

The former chief minister latched on two articles published in a Maharashtra Congress magazine, which are

critical of the Hindutva ideologue, to ask why the Sena is feeling so "helpless".

He demanded a ban on the Marathi magazine 'Shidori' in which the anti-Savarkar articles have appeared.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, The Maharashtra Congress publishes 'Shidori', which has allegedly described

late Vinayak Damodar Savarkar as an apologist and a rapist. "These references are part of two separate articles

published in the magazine. I wonder how much the Sena is helpless for power that its ally is defaming Senas ideologue,

Savarkar." "The magazine should be banned and the Congress should

apologise over the malicious content in the magazine against Savarkar, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly said.

The articles also say the Shiv Sena, which is heading the government in the state, is averse to facts, he said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, a former ally of the BJP, should answer how much insult it can tolerate by its

ruling alliance partner, Fadnavis said. The Sena should make its stand clear on whether it

agrees to the description of Savarkar by the magazine officially published by Congress, he said.

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has removed a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while the party-led

dispensation in Rajasthan has ordered removal of paintings of Savarkar and Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal

Upadhyay from schools, Fadnavis said. Despite all this, the Sena is sharing power with the

Congress, he said. Besides the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP is also

a key constituent of the ruling Maha Vikas Agadhi in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Europe worried about medicine stocks as coronavirus spreads

European health ministers expressed concern about stocks of medicine and medical supplies Thursday and urged EU member states to work together against the new coronavirus outbreak. There have so far been only around 35 detected cases of the...

CDC confirms 15th case of coronavirus in the United States

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Thursday confirmed the 15th case of the coronavirus in the United States, and said the person under federal quarantine at an airbase in Texas was the latest confirmed case.It is the...

INS Jamuna to do detailed hydrographic survey during deployment in SL

Indian Navys Sandhayak-class ship INS Jamuna, which has arrived in Sri Lanka, will carry out detailed hydrographic surveys and several shore-based survey activities over the two-month deployment period, officials said on Thursday. Hydrograp...

Mercator Q3 net loss narrows to Rs 64.22 cr

Shipping firm Mercator Ltd on Thursday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 64.22 crore during the quarter ended December. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 449.77 crore during the same period a year ago, Mercator said in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020